Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Don't miss out on this 2 story home with large fenced in backyard and deck. Main level has a large and bright living room with bamboo flooring throughout. Kitchen has 42" cabinets, stainless steel appliances and is open to dining area and family room. Family room has built-ins and gas fireplace with a beautiful mantel. Dining area walks out onto a large deck with planters that looks out onto a fully landscaped fenced in backyard. Master bedroom is on upper level with large walk in closet and adjoining full bath. Master bath has a garden bathtub with shower. 2 more bedrooms occupy the upper level with carpet and large closets. WASHER AND DRYER ARE INCLUDED! They are on the upper level, close to all bedrooms making laundry a convenience. This home has an auto sprinkler system and a large garage with plenty of shelving for your storage needs. TRASH SERVICE IS INCLUDED! Home is located close to Peterson Air Force Base and Ft. Carson. DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS GEM!