513 Three Eagles Street

Must See - Adorable Home in Cheyenne Canyon! - Sunny ranch-style home includes central air, updated kitchen & baths, bright hardwood floors throughout, and LOTS of natural light everywhere. Large master suite has double closets, with more closets & storage in the bathroom, separate soaking tub, and walk-in shower. Living room has full wall of windows and patio doors to showcase the beautiful landscaping throughout the fenced, private back yard. Fireplace is decorative, not to be used. Separate dining room. Laundry room off kitchen with stack washer & dryer (“as is”). Two sheds in backyard, and alley access. Cheyenne Mountain D12 schools. Tenant is responsible for utilities, trash, and yard maintenance.



PETS: Will consider one (1) small fixed, mature dog with approval, picture, and $500 additional refundable deposit. Sorry, no cats.

NO SMOKING: Smoking is prohibited anywhere in or on the premises including the garage, porch, deck.

NO MARIJUANA: The use or growth of marijuana is strictly prohibited anywhere in or on the premises.



Amenity Program Property: A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthier living environment. Additional charge per month is $15.00. Tenants Opting Out will still have requirements to comply with program.



