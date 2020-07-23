All apartments in Colorado Springs
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

513 Three Eagles Street

513 Three Eagles Street · (719) 591-8500
Location

513 Three Eagles Street, Colorado Springs, CO 80905
Broadmoor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 513 Three Eagles Street · Avail. now

$1,650

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1345 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Must See - Adorable Home in Cheyenne Canyon! - Sunny ranch-style home includes central air, updated kitchen & baths, bright hardwood floors throughout, and LOTS of natural light everywhere. Large master suite has double closets, with more closets & storage in the bathroom, separate soaking tub, and walk-in shower. Living room has full wall of windows and patio doors to showcase the beautiful landscaping throughout the fenced, private back yard. Fireplace is decorative, not to be used. Separate dining room. Laundry room off kitchen with stack washer & dryer (“as is”). Two sheds in backyard, and alley access. Cheyenne Mountain D12 schools. Tenant is responsible for utilities, trash, and yard maintenance.

PETS: Will consider one (1) small fixed, mature dog with approval, picture, and $500 additional refundable deposit. Sorry, no cats.
NO SMOKING: Smoking is prohibited anywhere in or on the premises including the garage, porch, deck.
NO MARIJUANA: The use or growth of marijuana is strictly prohibited anywhere in or on the premises.

Amenity Program Property: A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthier living environment. Additional charge per month is $15.00. Tenants Opting Out will still have requirements to comply with program.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5942805)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 513 Three Eagles Street have any available units?
513 Three Eagles Street has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 513 Three Eagles Street have?
Some of 513 Three Eagles Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 513 Three Eagles Street currently offering any rent specials?
513 Three Eagles Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 513 Three Eagles Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 513 Three Eagles Street is pet friendly.
Does 513 Three Eagles Street offer parking?
Yes, 513 Three Eagles Street offers parking.
Does 513 Three Eagles Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 513 Three Eagles Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 513 Three Eagles Street have a pool?
No, 513 Three Eagles Street does not have a pool.
Does 513 Three Eagles Street have accessible units?
No, 513 Three Eagles Street does not have accessible units.
Does 513 Three Eagles Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 513 Three Eagles Street does not have units with dishwashers.
