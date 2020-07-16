5048 Sunsuite Trail

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

AVAILABLE NOW! - Text RENT ME 644 to 555888 For Instant Information on Viewing, Qualifying, Pets & Applying!



Cozy 1 Bedroom, 1 bathroom condo with a detached one car garage for rent! This home has high ceilings with an open concept for the living room and kitchen. Nearby amenities include shopping, banks, and dining. There is also a community pool to help cool you off in the summer! All of the military bases are easy access with your proximity to Powers Blvd and Academy Blvd.



Trash and yard maintenance are included with rent.



Appliances included: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Stove/Oven, Washer/Dryer, Gas Furnace and Refrigerated Air.



PETS: Pets considered by owner on case-by-case basis. No more than 3 pets are allowed. No reptiles or rabbits. Non-Refundable pet fee of $250 per pet and potential rent increase as well.



Text RENT ME 644 to 555888 For Instant Information on Viewing, Qualifying, Pets & Applying!



(RLNE4118427)