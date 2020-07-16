All apartments in Colorado Springs
5048 Sunsuite Trail
5048 Sunsuite Trail

5048 Sunsuite Trail · No Longer Available
Location

5048 Sunsuite Trail, Colorado Springs, CO 80917
Village Seven

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
AVAILABLE NOW! - Text RENT ME 644 to 555888 For Instant Information on Viewing, Qualifying, Pets & Applying!

Cozy 1 Bedroom, 1 bathroom condo with a detached one car garage for rent! This home has high ceilings with an open concept for the living room and kitchen. Nearby amenities include shopping, banks, and dining. There is also a community pool to help cool you off in the summer! All of the military bases are easy access with your proximity to Powers Blvd and Academy Blvd.

Trash and yard maintenance are included with rent.

Appliances included: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Stove/Oven, Washer/Dryer, Gas Furnace and Refrigerated Air.

PETS: Pets considered by owner on case-by-case basis. No more than 3 pets are allowed. No reptiles or rabbits. Non-Refundable pet fee of $250 per pet and potential rent increase as well.

Text RENT ME 644 to 555888 For Instant Information on Viewing, Qualifying, Pets & Applying!

(RLNE4118427)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

