502 North 16th Street

Come and view this cozy 3-bed, 1.5-bath, 1,362 square foot home located in Old Colorado City. Property is off of W St. Vrain and 16th Street with views of the mountains. Abundance of natural light, detached 1-car garage, 2-patios, private entry and large private fence yard with mature trees for shade. Kitchen offers a double sink, gas stove, fridge, dishwasher, built-in-microwave and disposal. Washer/dryer in unit and a large laundry room with island and cabinets for storage. Fresh new paint and large pantry closet. All three bedrooms are on the main floor along with the bathrooms, 2-bedrooms have laminate and the third bedroom has carpet. The home is nestled in a lovely neighborhood surrounded by shopping centers, grocery stores, gas station stations, country clubs, nature wildlife, hiking/bike trails and local parks perfect for the upcoming warm weathers and long days.



Amenities and Features

-Kitchen Includes: dishwasher, built-in-microwave, gas cooktop, disposal and refrigerator

-Tile, laminate and carpet floors

-Ceiling fans

-Force air heating

-Spacious ample storage

-Washer and dryer in unit

-Private fenced yard

-Detached 1-car garage and 3 parking spaces in front of the garage

-Patios x2

-Trash/Water/Sewer included in rent



Restrictions

Housing Assistance: Not Available

Dogs: Yes

Cats: No

Pet Fee of $150, Pet Deposit of $150 plus, Pet rent $25/Mo. No more than 1 pet



UTILITY INFORMATION

*Tenant must have Gas & Electric in their name and pay directly to Colorado Spring Utility



DISCLAIMER

*Tenant is responsible for Lawn/Yard Care

*Tenant is responsible for snow shovel



Due to the current COVID-19 situation, Progressive Property Group is taking precautions and following guidelines to help stop the spread of the virus. Prospective Tenants should know that:



-The Progressive Property Group office will still not be open to general foot traffic and walk-ins.

-Self-show access will continue to be available via Rently in vacant units. Prospects are asked to disinfect surfaces that they touch when they are in a property.

-In-person showings will be offered in vacant units for one interested party at a time. All parties will be required to wear a mask.



Contact us to schedule a showing.