502 North 16th Street

Amenities
Available move in date June 5, 2020
Come and view this cozy 3-bed, 1.5-bath, 1,362 square foot home located in Old Colorado City. Property is off of W St. Vrain and 16th Street with views of the mountains. Abundance of natural light, detached 1-car garage, 2-patios, private entry and large private fence yard with mature trees for shade. Kitchen offers a double sink, gas stove, fridge, dishwasher, built-in-microwave and disposal. Washer/dryer in unit and a large laundry room with island and cabinets for storage. Fresh new paint and large pantry closet. All three bedrooms are on the main floor along with the bathrooms, 2-bedrooms have laminate and the third bedroom has carpet. The home is nestled in a lovely neighborhood surrounded by shopping centers, grocery stores, gas station stations, country clubs, nature wildlife, hiking/bike trails and local parks perfect for the upcoming warm weathers and long days.
Amenities and Features
-Kitchen Includes: dishwasher, built-in-microwave, gas cooktop, disposal and refrigerator
-Tile, laminate and carpet floors
-Ceiling fans
-Force air heating
-Spacious ample storage
-Washer and dryer in unit
-Private fenced yard
-Detached 1-car garage and 3 parking spaces in front of the garage
-Patios x2
-Trash/Water/Sewer included in rent
Restrictions
Housing Assistance: Not Available
Dogs: Yes
Cats: No
Pet Fee of $150, Pet Deposit of $150 plus, Pet rent $25/Mo. No more than 1 pet
UTILITY INFORMATION
*Tenant must have Gas & Electric in their name and pay directly to Colorado Spring Utility
DISCLAIMER
*Tenant is responsible for Lawn/Yard Care
*Tenant is responsible for snow shovel
Due to the current COVID-19 situation, Progressive Property Group is taking precautions and following guidelines to help stop the spread of the virus. Prospective Tenants should know that:
-The Progressive Property Group office will still not be open to general foot traffic and walk-ins.
-Self-show access will continue to be available via Rently in vacant units. Prospects are asked to disinfect surfaces that they touch when they are in a property.
-In-person showings will be offered in vacant units for one interested party at a time. All parties will be required to wear a mask.
Contact us to schedule a showing.