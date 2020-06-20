All apartments in Colorado Springs
502 North 16th Street
502 North 16th Street

502 North 16th Street
Location

502 North 16th Street, Colorado Springs, CO 80904
Old Colorado City

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
cats allowed
Available move in date June 5, 2020

Come and view this cozy 3-bed, 1.5-bath, 1,362 square foot home located in Old Colorado City. Property is off of W St. Vrain and 16th Street with views of the mountains. Abundance of natural light, detached 1-car garage, 2-patios, private entry and large private fence yard with mature trees for shade. Kitchen offers a double sink, gas stove, fridge, dishwasher, built-in-microwave and disposal. Washer/dryer in unit and a large laundry room with island and cabinets for storage. Fresh new paint and large pantry closet. All three bedrooms are on the main floor along with the bathrooms, 2-bedrooms have laminate and the third bedroom has carpet. The home is nestled in a lovely neighborhood surrounded by shopping centers, grocery stores, gas station stations, country clubs, nature wildlife, hiking/bike trails and local parks perfect for the upcoming warm weathers and long days.

Amenities and Features
-Kitchen Includes: dishwasher, built-in-microwave, gas cooktop, disposal and refrigerator
-Tile, laminate and carpet floors
-Ceiling fans
-Force air heating
-Spacious ample storage
-Washer and dryer in unit
-Private fenced yard
-Detached 1-car garage and 3 parking spaces in front of the garage
-Patios x2
-Trash/Water/Sewer included in rent

Restrictions
Housing Assistance: Not Available
Dogs: Yes
Cats: No
Pet Fee of $150, Pet Deposit of $150 plus, Pet rent $25/Mo. No more than 1 pet

UTILITY INFORMATION
*Tenant must have Gas & Electric in their name and pay directly to Colorado Spring Utility

DISCLAIMER
*Tenant is responsible for Lawn/Yard Care
*Tenant is responsible for snow shovel

Due to the current COVID-19 situation, Progressive Property Group is taking precautions and following guidelines to help stop the spread of the virus. Prospective Tenants should know that:

-The Progressive Property Group office will still not be open to general foot traffic and walk-ins.
-Self-show access will continue to be available via Rently in vacant units. Prospects are asked to disinfect surfaces that they touch when they are in a property.
-In-person showings will be offered in vacant units for one interested party at a time. All parties will be required to wear a mask.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 502 North 16th Street have any available units?
502 North 16th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colorado Springs, CO.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 502 North 16th Street have?
Some of 502 North 16th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 502 North 16th Street currently offering any rent specials?
502 North 16th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 502 North 16th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 502 North 16th Street is pet friendly.
Does 502 North 16th Street offer parking?
Yes, 502 North 16th Street does offer parking.
Does 502 North 16th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 502 North 16th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 502 North 16th Street have a pool?
No, 502 North 16th Street does not have a pool.
Does 502 North 16th Street have accessible units?
No, 502 North 16th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 502 North 16th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 502 North 16th Street has units with dishwashers.
