* Welcome Home!

* NEW PAINT AND NEW CARPET THROUGHOUT

* Large front porch!

* Walk-in to a cozy living space w/ built ins

* Dining area is open to the kitchen and walks-out to the backyard

* Kitchen area is open boasting white appliances and ample counter and cabinet space

* 4 large rooms conveniently located on the upper level

* Bright master bedroom w/ adjoining bathroom

* Finished basement w/ family room * Additional room in basement can be used as an office or bedroom

* Fenced backyard w/ privacy fence

* Just streets away from the First and Main shopping center- Enjoy shopping, eateries and entertainment!

* In close proximity to D-49 schools and Powers Blvd.

* AVAILABLE FOR MOVE-IN NOW! THIS ONE IS A MUST SEE.

* SORRY, NO PETS.