4843 Harrier Ridge Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage walk in closets carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

South East located Townhome near Ft Carson and Peterson AFB. The 2 bed, 2.5 bath interior unit is located in a townhome community. This townhome has a private fenced back yard which is all landscaped that leads to the detached 2-car garage. A 1-year-old carpet just installed throughout the whole home and painting has been done throughout. The living area as you come in the front door has a carpet and an open floor plan that leads to the kitchen which has wood flooring. The kitchen has all appliances with breakfast nook, half bathroom, and walk-out to the fenced patio area. Both bedrooms are carpeted and have adjoining full baths and walk-in closets. Fans are installed in the living area and master bedroom. Window coverings included throughout the home. The laundry room is upstairs and the washer and dryer are included. Trash, Snow removal and landscape maintenance are included with the home. Come see it now before its gone!



NO Pets & NO Smoking.



Contact Action Team Realty for a showing -- 719-559-8416.

Applications can be done at www.ActionTeamRentals.com, which are $35 per adult and each person over the age of 18 must submit a separate application.



Home is available for occupancy as of 7/27/2020. 1-year lease minimum required.



The minimum credit score to apply for this unit is 625.

Please review all other rental requirements to apply to the unit to be approved by Action Team Realty.

https://atr.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/custom/20

Contact us to schedule a showing.