Colorado Springs, CO
4843 Harrier Ridge Drive
Last updated July 2 2020 at 12:56 PM

4843 Harrier Ridge Drive

4843 Harrier Ridge Drive
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4843 Harrier Ridge Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80916
Southborough

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1216 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
South East located Townhome near Ft Carson and Peterson AFB. The 2 bed, 2.5 bath interior unit is located in a townhome community. This townhome has a private fenced back yard which is all landscaped that leads to the detached 2-car garage. A 1-year-old carpet just installed throughout the whole home and painting has been done throughout. The living area as you come in the front door has a carpet and an open floor plan that leads to the kitchen which has wood flooring. The kitchen has all appliances with breakfast nook, half bathroom, and walk-out to the fenced patio area. Both bedrooms are carpeted and have adjoining full baths and walk-in closets. Fans are installed in the living area and master bedroom. Window coverings included throughout the home. The laundry room is upstairs and the washer and dryer are included. Trash, Snow removal and landscape maintenance are included with the home. Come see it now before its gone!

NO Pets & NO Smoking.

Contact Action Team Realty for a showing -- 719-559-8416.
Applications can be done at www.ActionTeamRentals.com, which are $35 per adult and each person over the age of 18 must submit a separate application.

Home is available for occupancy as of 7/27/2020. 1-year lease minimum required.

The minimum credit score to apply for this unit is 625.
Please review all other rental requirements to apply to the unit to be approved by Action Team Realty.
https://atr.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/custom/20
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4843 Harrier Ridge Drive have any available units?
4843 Harrier Ridge Drive has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 4843 Harrier Ridge Drive have?
Some of 4843 Harrier Ridge Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4843 Harrier Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4843 Harrier Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4843 Harrier Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4843 Harrier Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does 4843 Harrier Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4843 Harrier Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 4843 Harrier Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4843 Harrier Ridge Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4843 Harrier Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 4843 Harrier Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4843 Harrier Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 4843 Harrier Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4843 Harrier Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4843 Harrier Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
