4682 Barnes Road

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace

This lovely ranch style home is located off of Barnes Rd. It is close to schools, parks, and shopping centers. The outside of this home features an attached two-car garage. When you walk inside this home, you will see a nice size living room with a wood-burning fireplace. The living room also features a walkout to your own concrete patio and open area behind the house! The kitchen has lots of cabinet space and nice solid countertops. This home has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a laundry area. This home won’t last long! Come see it today!



