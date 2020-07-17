All apartments in Colorado Springs
Find more places like 4682 Barnes Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Colorado Springs, CO
/
4682 Barnes Road
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:46 PM

4682 Barnes Road

4682 Barnes Road · (719) 257-7465
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Colorado Springs
See all
Village Seven
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4682 Barnes Road, Colorado Springs, CO 80917
Village Seven

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,640

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1196 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This lovely ranch style home is located off of Barnes Rd. It is close to schools, parks, and shopping centers. The outside of this home features an attached two-car garage. When you walk inside this home, you will see a nice size living room with a wood-burning fireplace. The living room also features a walkout to your own concrete patio and open area behind the house! The kitchen has lots of cabinet space and nice solid countertops. This home has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a laundry area. This home won’t last long! Come see it today!

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4682 Barnes Road have any available units?
4682 Barnes Road has a unit available for $1,640 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 4682 Barnes Road have?
Some of 4682 Barnes Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4682 Barnes Road currently offering any rent specials?
4682 Barnes Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4682 Barnes Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4682 Barnes Road is pet friendly.
Does 4682 Barnes Road offer parking?
Yes, 4682 Barnes Road offers parking.
Does 4682 Barnes Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4682 Barnes Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4682 Barnes Road have a pool?
No, 4682 Barnes Road does not have a pool.
Does 4682 Barnes Road have accessible units?
No, 4682 Barnes Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4682 Barnes Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4682 Barnes Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4682 Barnes Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bonterra Lakeside Apartments
890 Quail Lake Cir
Colorado Springs, CO 80906
Broadmoor Ridge Apartments
3893 Westmeadow Dr
Colorado Springs, CO 80906
Casa Mundi
418 South Tejon Street
Colorado Springs, CO 80903
Retreat at Cheyenne Mountain
1735 Presidential Hts
Colorado Springs, CO 80905
Austin Park
3940 Harmony Dr
Colorado Springs, CO 80917
Residence at Austin Bluffs
3555 Westwood Blvd
Colorado Springs, CO 80918
Residences at Falcon North
6416 Honey Grv
Colorado Springs, CO 80923
Union Heights
4770 Nightingale Dr
Colorado Springs, CO 80918

Similar Pages

Colorado Springs 1 BedroomsColorado Springs 2 Bedrooms
Colorado Springs Apartments with ParkingColorado Springs Dog Friendly Apartments
Colorado Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COCentennial, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COParker, CO
Castle Rock, COPueblo, COLone Tree, COGolden, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Village SevenVista GrandePark Hill
BriargateGarden RanchPalmer Park
Pulpit RockRustic Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Colorado Colorado SpringsColorado College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Arapahoe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity