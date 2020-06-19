452 Fox Run Cir

Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Spacious home in Northgate features a gas fireplace, main level master bedroom, unfinished basement, fenced yard, and more! Property includes range, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, and washer/dryer hookups. 3,619 sq. ft. of living space. District 20 schools. A maximum of 2 pets under 60 lbs may be allowed with additional deposit. Dogs must be over 1 year old. The deposit for this property is the same as one month's rent. Our Qualifying Criteria may be found here: https://all-seasons.com/qualifying-criteria/. We show 7 days a week, so please call! Professionally Managed by All Seasons LLC, CRMC 1610 S Tejon St, Colorado Springs, CO 80905



This property is available for immediate move in! Please note that the initial lease shall be through 5/31/21.