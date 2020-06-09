4353 Hawks Lookout Ln

Amenities

Charming town home close to Ft. Carson and easy access to Peterson Air Force base* 2 bedrooms and 1 bath* Kitchen features a new stove and refrigerator* Fresh paint throughout* Washer and Dryer included in the unit* No pets allowed per HOA



Due to COVID-19 concerns we will not be conducting in person showings at this time. Virtual tour coming available soon.



Minimum qualifications for an approved application:



1)Rent: less than $1000, credit must be 620+, rent between $1001-$1600 credit must be 650+, rent $1601 and up, credit must be 690+.



(the previous 7 years of credit history is reviewed, anything prior is not taken into account).Not ALL applicants need a qualifing credit score, but the one who does qualify needs to make 2.5x the rental amount.



2) Gross monthly income needs to be 2.5x the monthly rent amount



3) Previous five years of criminal, eviction, foreclosure and bankruptcy history are taken into account and is a limiting factor for approving applications.



4) No Methamphetamine or Amphetamine convictions



5) No registered sex offenders

