Home
/
Colorado Springs, CO
/
4353 Hawks Lookout Ln
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

4353 Hawks Lookout Ln

4353 Hawks Lookout Lane · (719) 694-1961
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4353 Hawks Lookout Lane, Colorado Springs, CO 80916
Gateway Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,095

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 836 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Charming town home close to Ft. Carson and easy access to Peterson Air Force base* 2 bedrooms and 1 bath* Kitchen features a new stove and refrigerator* Fresh paint throughout* Washer and Dryer included in the unit* No pets allowed per HOA

Due to COVID-19 concerns we will not be conducting in person showings at this time. Virtual tour coming available soon.

Minimum qualifications for an approved application:

1)Rent: less than $1000, credit must be 620+, rent between $1001-$1600 credit must be 650+, rent $1601 and up, credit must be 690+.

(the previous 7 years of credit history is reviewed, anything prior is not taken into account).Not ALL applicants need a qualifing credit score, but the one who does qualify needs to make 2.5x the rental amount.

2) Gross monthly income needs to be 2.5x the monthly rent amount

3) Previous five years of criminal, eviction, foreclosure and bankruptcy history are taken into account and is a limiting factor for approving applications.

4) No Methamphetamine or Amphetamine convictions

5) No registered sex offenders
Charming town home close to Ft. Carson and easy access to Peterson Air Force base* 2 bedrooms and 1 bath* Kitchen features a new stove and refrigerator* Fresh paint throughout* Washer and Dryer included in the unit* $50.00 flat rate fee for water, trash, and sewer!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4353 Hawks Lookout Ln have any available units?
4353 Hawks Lookout Ln has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 4353 Hawks Lookout Ln have?
Some of 4353 Hawks Lookout Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4353 Hawks Lookout Ln currently offering any rent specials?
4353 Hawks Lookout Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4353 Hawks Lookout Ln pet-friendly?
No, 4353 Hawks Lookout Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does 4353 Hawks Lookout Ln offer parking?
No, 4353 Hawks Lookout Ln does not offer parking.
Does 4353 Hawks Lookout Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4353 Hawks Lookout Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4353 Hawks Lookout Ln have a pool?
No, 4353 Hawks Lookout Ln does not have a pool.
Does 4353 Hawks Lookout Ln have accessible units?
No, 4353 Hawks Lookout Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 4353 Hawks Lookout Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4353 Hawks Lookout Ln has units with dishwashers.
