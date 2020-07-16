All apartments in Colorado Springs
4280 S Nonchalant Circle

4280 Nonchalant Circle South · (303) 930-5125
Location

4280 Nonchalant Circle South, Colorado Springs, CO 80917
Village Seven

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4280 S Nonchalant Circle · Avail. now

$1,800

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1595 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Life right off of Academy! - Less than a mile away from major shopping centers, grocery stores, and easy highway access, this home is the perfect way to live a great life! This home has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, an amazing front yard surrounded by mature trees, and a great fenced in back yard! This home comes with a great kitchen that has plenty of space for an eat-in island or kitchen table, and a wonderful living room with a beautiful fireplace as it's focal point! Directly across from a school, this home is centrally located for a great life in Colorado Springs! Call us today to schedule your showing!

(RLNE5536695)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4280 S Nonchalant Circle have any available units?
4280 S Nonchalant Circle has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
Is 4280 S Nonchalant Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4280 S Nonchalant Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4280 S Nonchalant Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 4280 S Nonchalant Circle is pet friendly.
Does 4280 S Nonchalant Circle offer parking?
No, 4280 S Nonchalant Circle does not offer parking.
Does 4280 S Nonchalant Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4280 S Nonchalant Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4280 S Nonchalant Circle have a pool?
No, 4280 S Nonchalant Circle does not have a pool.
Does 4280 S Nonchalant Circle have accessible units?
No, 4280 S Nonchalant Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4280 S Nonchalant Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 4280 S Nonchalant Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4280 S Nonchalant Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 4280 S Nonchalant Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
