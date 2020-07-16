All apartments in Colorado Springs
Last updated July 1 2020 at 7:45 PM

4147 Heathmoor Drive

4147 Heathmoor Drive · (719) 435-0511
Location

4147 Heathmoor Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80922
Stetson Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$2,395

6 Bed · 4 Bath · 3062 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make yourself at home at this charming 6 bedroom 4 bathroom home located in Colorado Springs! This updated home features an beautiful welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room. Gourmet kitchen set up with cherry cabinets and corian counter tops. Oak hardwood floors throughout the main floor. 20ft ceilings in the entry and dining room. Fully finished basement. Enjoy a morning coffee or end the day relaxing on the back patio. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4147 Heathmoor Drive have any available units?
4147 Heathmoor Drive has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 4147 Heathmoor Drive have?
Some of 4147 Heathmoor Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4147 Heathmoor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4147 Heathmoor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4147 Heathmoor Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4147 Heathmoor Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4147 Heathmoor Drive offer parking?
No, 4147 Heathmoor Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4147 Heathmoor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4147 Heathmoor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4147 Heathmoor Drive have a pool?
No, 4147 Heathmoor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4147 Heathmoor Drive have accessible units?
No, 4147 Heathmoor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4147 Heathmoor Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4147 Heathmoor Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
