Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

4125 Madrone Way

4125 Madrone Way · (719) 249-5421
Location

4125 Madrone Way, Colorado Springs, CO 80918
Garden Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4125 Madrone Way · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
garage
Lovely Neighborhood and Great House To Go With It! - This home has a really spacious floor plan! The main level has a nice galley kitchen and a good size living space as well as a family room and dining area. Upstairs you have 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The finished basement has a 3/4 bath as well as a wet bar and walkout! Very close to UCCS!

Muldoon Associates, Inc. is a dedicated fair housing advocate and does not discriminate based on race, color, national origin, religion, sex, familial status or handicap (disability).ancestry, marital status or creed, sexual orientation or any other protected class defined by fair housing.

Reasonable accommodations or modifications will be made in rules, policies, practices, property or services when such accommodations may be necessary to afford a person with a disability the equal opportunity to use and enjoy the property
 
Pet Policy – 1 small dog. 100 dollar nonrefundable pet fee per pet and 20 dollars per month pet rent per pet. No pets with any history of aggression. Pet policy does not apply to service or companion animals.

1 year lease

Availability date may vary from what's advertised
 
This home is exclusively managed by Muldoon Associates, Inc. a professional brokerage firm licensed by the state of Colorado

Qualifications
-Must make 3 times rent or have verifiable assets at least 5x the yearly rent amount
-All occupants over 18 must complete app and pay app fee
-Must have 1 year at employer or 2 years at same field of work
-Must have at least 650 credit score. Credit score will be averaged for multiple applicants
-1 year of rental history or mortgage payments
-No evictions less than 7 years old
-Cannot be sex offender
-Housing vouchers are acceptable as a form of income - all other requirements still need to be met
-Apps processed first come first served
-Cosigner needed if all qualifications are not met
-Dependents under the age of 18 do not need to complete an application
-Individuals who are incapacitated do not need to complete an application
-No possession, consumption, manufacturing or cultivation of recreational marijuana or marijuana products
-No smoking allowed inside the home

(RLNE5817931)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4125 Madrone Way have any available units?
4125 Madrone Way has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 4125 Madrone Way have?
Some of 4125 Madrone Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4125 Madrone Way currently offering any rent specials?
4125 Madrone Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4125 Madrone Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4125 Madrone Way is pet friendly.
Does 4125 Madrone Way offer parking?
Yes, 4125 Madrone Way does offer parking.
Does 4125 Madrone Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4125 Madrone Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4125 Madrone Way have a pool?
No, 4125 Madrone Way does not have a pool.
Does 4125 Madrone Way have accessible units?
Yes, 4125 Madrone Way has accessible units.
Does 4125 Madrone Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4125 Madrone Way does not have units with dishwashers.
