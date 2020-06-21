Amenities
Well-kept, Almost New 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath home in Scenic View Estates
* Conveniently Close to UCCS, Air Force Academy, Peterson AFB, Fort Carson, Schriever AFB
* Located at 3756 Scott Lane, Colorado Springs 80907
- Professionally Managed
- Built in 2018
- 1,703 SQFT
- Garage
- 3 Upper Bedrooms
- Master Bathroom
- Second Full Bath
- Half Bath on Main Level
- Modern Kitchen with Stained Cabinets
- Quartz Countertops, Vanities
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Family Room
- Newly Seeded, Fenced in Backyard with Views of Pikes Peak
- $1,900 a Month
- $1,900 Security Deposit Depending on Qualification
- $300 Pet deposit for all
- Cats and Dogs ok
- NO SMOKING
* SCHOOLS:
- School District: Colorado Springs School No 11
- Elementary School: Edison
- Middle School: Mann
- High School: Coronado
* Qualification and Requirements:
- 3XRent Minimum Gross Income
- Please call for details