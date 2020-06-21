Amenities

Well-kept, Almost New 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath home in Scenic View Estates

* Conveniently Close to UCCS, Air Force Academy, Peterson AFB, Fort Carson, Schriever AFB

- Conveniently Close to UCCS, Air Force Academy, Peterson AFB, Fort Carson, Schriever AFB

* Located at 3756 Scott Lane, Colorado Springs 80907

- Professionally Managed

- Built in 2018

- 1,703 SQFT

- Garage

- 3 Upper Bedrooms

- Master Bathroom

- Second Full Bath

- Half Bath on Main Level

- Modern Kitchen with Stained Cabinets

- Quartz Countertops, Vanities

- Stainless Steel Appliances

- Family Room

- Newly Seeded, Fenced in Backyard with Views of Pikes Peak

- $1,900 a Month

- $1,900 Security Deposit Depending on Qualification

- $300 Pet deposit for all

- Cats and Dogs ok

- NO SMOKING

* SCHOOLS:

- School District: Colorado Springs School No 11

- Elementary School: Edison

- Middle School: Mann

- High School: Coronado

* Qualification and Requirements:

- 3XRent Minimum Gross Income

- Please call for details