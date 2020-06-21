All apartments in Colorado Springs
3756 Scott Lane
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:55 PM

3756 Scott Lane

3756 Scott Lane · (720) 515-1639
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3756 Scott Lane, Colorado Springs, CO 80907
Cragmoor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1703 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Well-kept, Almost New 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath home in Scenic View Estates
* Conveniently Close to UCCS, Air Force Academy, Peterson AFB, Fort Carson, Schriever AFB
Well-kept, Almost New 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath home in Scenic View Estates
- Conveniently Close to UCCS, Air Force Academy, Peterson AFB, Fort Carson, Schriever AFB
* Located at 3756 Scott Lane, Colorado Springs 80907
- Professionally Managed
*
- Built in 2018
- 1,703 SQFT
- Garage
- 3 Upper Bedrooms
- Master Bathroom
- Second Full Bath
- Half Bath on Main Level
- Modern Kitchen with Stained Cabinets
- Quartz Countertops, Vanities
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Family Room
- Newly Seeded, Fenced in Backyard with Views of Pikes Peak
*
- $1,900 a Month
- $1,900 Security Deposit Depending on Qualification
- $300 Pet deposit for all
- Cats and Dogs ok
- NO SMOKING
*
* SCHOOLS:
- School District: Colorado Springs School No 11
- Elementary School: Edison
- Middle School: Mann
- High School: Coronado
-
* Qualification and Requirements:
- 3XRent Minimum Gross Income
- Please call for details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3756 Scott Lane have any available units?
3756 Scott Lane has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
Is 3756 Scott Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3756 Scott Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3756 Scott Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3756 Scott Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3756 Scott Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3756 Scott Lane does offer parking.
Does 3756 Scott Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3756 Scott Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3756 Scott Lane have a pool?
No, 3756 Scott Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3756 Scott Lane have accessible units?
No, 3756 Scott Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3756 Scott Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3756 Scott Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3756 Scott Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3756 Scott Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
