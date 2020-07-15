3730 Ensenada Drive

Amenities

Completely remodeled 2 Bedroom Townhome. Home includes a large Master bath ensuite that includes soaker tub, stand in shower and granite counter-top with double vanity. The spacious and large walk-in closet is also apart of the Master Bath Suite. Master bedroom includes walkout to view the city or Pikes Peak & the Rocky Mountain Range. 2nd Bedroom located on top floor with Master has its own spacious bathroom with combo tub and shower. Open floor plan with walk out to the patio for grilling and relaxing. The kitchen includes granite counter-tops and lots of cabinets for storage. Stainless steel refrigerator stainless steel upgraded gas range/oven, new stainless steel dishwasher and a built-in microwave that is black. Brand new Luxury Vinyl Tile installed in the kitchen, hallway, main level bathroom and secondary bathroom on the upstairs. The living area on the main level has a see-through fireplace, the home has central A/C for warm summer months. Unfinished basement with walk out. Washer and Dryer included with lease. 2 car garage.



Open and grassy park with 2 playsets and swings, with a sidewalk for running or walks that are measured distances.



Come see this GEM with a scheduled viewing!!!



No Pets and No Smoking!!!



Contact Action Team Realty for a showing -- 719-559-8416.

Applications can be done at www.ActionTeamRentals.com, which are $35 per adult and each person over the age of 18 must submit a separate application.



Home is available for occupancy as of 8/3/2020. 1-year lease minimum required.



The minimum credit score to apply for this unit is 700.

Please review all other rental requirements to apply to the unit to be approved by Action Team Realty.

https://atr.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/custom/20



Please Check Our website for additional pictures and information. www.ActionTeamRentals.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.