All apartments in Colorado Springs
Find more places like 3730 Ensenada Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Colorado Springs, CO
/
3730 Ensenada Drive
Last updated July 7 2020 at 12:37 PM

3730 Ensenada Drive

3730 Ensenada Drive · (888) 659-9596 ext. 2056598
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Colorado Springs
See all
Park Hill
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3730 Ensenada Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80910
Park Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2160 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Completely remodeled 2 Bedroom Townhome. Home includes a large Master bath ensuite that includes soaker tub, stand in shower and granite counter-top with double vanity. The spacious and large walk-in closet is also apart of the Master Bath Suite. Master bedroom includes walkout to view the city or Pikes Peak & the Rocky Mountain Range. 2nd Bedroom located on top floor with Master has its own spacious bathroom with combo tub and shower. Open floor plan with walk out to the patio for grilling and relaxing. The kitchen includes granite counter-tops and lots of cabinets for storage. Stainless steel refrigerator stainless steel upgraded gas range/oven, new stainless steel dishwasher and a built-in microwave that is black. Brand new Luxury Vinyl Tile installed in the kitchen, hallway, main level bathroom and secondary bathroom on the upstairs. The living area on the main level has a see-through fireplace, the home has central A/C for warm summer months. Unfinished basement with walk out. Washer and Dryer included with lease. 2 car garage.

Open and grassy park with 2 playsets and swings, with a sidewalk for running or walks that are measured distances.

Come see this GEM with a scheduled viewing!!!

No Pets and No Smoking!!!

Contact Action Team Realty for a showing -- 719-559-8416.
Applications can be done at www.ActionTeamRentals.com, which are $35 per adult and each person over the age of 18 must submit a separate application.

Home is available for occupancy as of 8/3/2020. 1-year lease minimum required.

The minimum credit score to apply for this unit is 700.
Please review all other rental requirements to apply to the unit to be approved by Action Team Realty.
https://atr.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/custom/20

Please Check Our website for additional pictures and information. www.ActionTeamRentals.com
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3730 Ensenada Drive have any available units?
3730 Ensenada Drive has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 3730 Ensenada Drive have?
Some of 3730 Ensenada Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3730 Ensenada Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3730 Ensenada Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3730 Ensenada Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3730 Ensenada Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does 3730 Ensenada Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3730 Ensenada Drive offers parking.
Does 3730 Ensenada Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3730 Ensenada Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3730 Ensenada Drive have a pool?
No, 3730 Ensenada Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3730 Ensenada Drive have accessible units?
No, 3730 Ensenada Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3730 Ensenada Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3730 Ensenada Drive has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 3730 Ensenada Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bonterra Lakeside Apartments
890 Quail Lake Cir
Colorado Springs, CO 80906
University Village
5400 N Nevada Ave
Colorado Springs, CO 80918
Park at Penrose Apartments
3802 Half Turn Rd
Colorado Springs, CO 80917
Montebello Gardens
4414 Montebello Dr
Colorado Springs, CO 80918
Peaks at Woodmen
6750 Alpine Currant View
Colorado Springs, CO 80918
Talon Hill
1640 Peregrine Vista Hts
Colorado Springs, CO 80921
Union Heights
4770 Nightingale Dr
Colorado Springs, CO 80918
Featherstone Apartments
3807 Half Turn Rd
Colorado Springs, CO 80917

Similar Pages

Colorado Springs 1 BedroomsColorado Springs 2 Bedrooms
Colorado Springs Apartments with ParkingColorado Springs Dog Friendly Apartments
Colorado Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COCentennial, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COParker, CO
Castle Rock, COPueblo, COLone Tree, COGolden, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Village SevenVista GrandePark Hill
BriargateGarden RanchPalmer Park
Pulpit RockRustic Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Colorado Colorado SpringsColorado College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Arapahoe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity