3614 Shady Rock Dr.

Large Two Story Home - Outstanding two story home in school district 20, Open and bright floor plan with vaulted ceilings and lots of big, bright windows. Four bedroom, all located upstairs. Wonderful master suite with cathedral ceiling, 5 piece bath and walk in closet. Custom tile floors, huge kitchen with breakfast nook and island. Main level family room with gas fireplace walks out to large deck. Convenient to schools, shopping parks and recreation. Manicured yard backs to 110 acres of open space and parks.



No Pets Allowed



