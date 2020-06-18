All apartments in Colorado Springs
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

3614 Shady Rock Dr.

3614 Shady Rock Drive · (719) 380-7300
Location

3614 Shady Rock Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80920
Briargate

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3614 Shady Rock Dr. · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3084 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large Two Story Home - Outstanding two story home in school district 20, Open and bright floor plan with vaulted ceilings and lots of big, bright windows. Four bedroom, all located upstairs. Wonderful master suite with cathedral ceiling, 5 piece bath and walk in closet. Custom tile floors, huge kitchen with breakfast nook and island. Main level family room with gas fireplace walks out to large deck. Convenient to schools, shopping parks and recreation. Manicured yard backs to 110 acres of open space and parks.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3653258)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3614 Shady Rock Dr. have any available units?
3614 Shady Rock Dr. has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 3614 Shady Rock Dr. have?
Some of 3614 Shady Rock Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3614 Shady Rock Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3614 Shady Rock Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3614 Shady Rock Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 3614 Shady Rock Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does 3614 Shady Rock Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 3614 Shady Rock Dr. does offer parking.
Does 3614 Shady Rock Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3614 Shady Rock Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3614 Shady Rock Dr. have a pool?
No, 3614 Shady Rock Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 3614 Shady Rock Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3614 Shady Rock Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3614 Shady Rock Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3614 Shady Rock Dr. has units with dishwashers.
