3520 Cranswood Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Spacious Home North Colorado Springs - With views of Pikes Peak, this beautiful home features 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, approx 3500 sq,ft. located in the Woodland Hills neighborhood. On the main level, you will enjoy the master suite with 5 pc attached bath, see-thru wood burning fireplace and walk in closet; great room with vaulted ceiling and gas fireplace; laundry room/half bath; and country style kitchen with lots of natural light. The great room opens onto an expansive deck in the private, xeriscaped backyard.



The finished basement includes a large family room with wet bar and built ins, bedroom and half bath. There is a large utility room with plenty of storage. Two additional bedrooms, full bath and another large storage area are located on the upper level.



This great home is close to shopping, parks, restaurants, and D20 schools.



Small pet negotiable, NO SMOKING, NO MARIJUANA.



Call 719-249-0475 to schedule a showing.

