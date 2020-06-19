All apartments in Colorado Springs
Last updated April 29 2020

3520 Cranswood Way

3520 Cranswood Way · (719) 249-0475
Location

3520 Cranswood Way, Colorado Springs, CO 80918
Columbine Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3520 Cranswood Way · Avail. now

$1,975

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3519 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious Home North Colorado Springs - With views of Pikes Peak, this beautiful home features 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, approx 3500 sq,ft. located in the Woodland Hills neighborhood. On the main level, you will enjoy the master suite with 5 pc attached bath, see-thru wood burning fireplace and walk in closet; great room with vaulted ceiling and gas fireplace; laundry room/half bath; and country style kitchen with lots of natural light. The great room opens onto an expansive deck in the private, xeriscaped backyard.

The finished basement includes a large family room with wet bar and built ins, bedroom and half bath. There is a large utility room with plenty of storage. Two additional bedrooms, full bath and another large storage area are located on the upper level.

This great home is close to shopping, parks, restaurants, and D20 schools.

Small pet negotiable, NO SMOKING, NO MARIJUANA.

Call 719-249-0475 to schedule a showing.
Colorado Su Casa Realty - Equal Housing Opportunity.

Please visit coloradosucasa.com to see other available rental properties.

WHY LEASE YOUR NEXT HOME FROM US???
*Our homes are clean and pest free
*20+ years experience - ethical and friendly management team
*Tenant portal for online payments and maintenance requests
*Fast response to maintenance issues
*When you are ready to buy a home, we will help you
*Improve your credit score with Experian RentBureau

(RLNE2325205)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

