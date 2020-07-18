All apartments in Colorado Springs
3448 Kingfisher Nest Grove
3448 Kingfisher Nest Grove

3448 Kingfisher Nest Grove
Location

3448 Kingfisher Nest Grove, Colorado Springs, CO 80916
Southborough

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3448 Kingfisher Nest Grove Available 08/14/20 3448 Kingfisher Nest Grove - Amazing 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom town home with 2 car garage! Hardwood throughout the main level with a ceramic tile entry and powder bathroom. The kitchen is stylish and includes newer appliances with large counter bar looking into the dining room. Each bedroom has it's own private full bathroom. Enjoy your own private fenced in area off of the kitchen. This one will go fast!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2268177)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3448 Kingfisher Nest Grove have any available units?
3448 Kingfisher Nest Grove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colorado Springs, CO.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
Is 3448 Kingfisher Nest Grove currently offering any rent specials?
3448 Kingfisher Nest Grove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3448 Kingfisher Nest Grove pet-friendly?
No, 3448 Kingfisher Nest Grove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does 3448 Kingfisher Nest Grove offer parking?
Yes, 3448 Kingfisher Nest Grove offers parking.
Does 3448 Kingfisher Nest Grove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3448 Kingfisher Nest Grove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3448 Kingfisher Nest Grove have a pool?
No, 3448 Kingfisher Nest Grove does not have a pool.
Does 3448 Kingfisher Nest Grove have accessible units?
No, 3448 Kingfisher Nest Grove does not have accessible units.
Does 3448 Kingfisher Nest Grove have units with dishwashers?
No, 3448 Kingfisher Nest Grove does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3448 Kingfisher Nest Grove have units with air conditioning?
No, 3448 Kingfisher Nest Grove does not have units with air conditioning.
