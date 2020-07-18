Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

3448 Kingfisher Nest Grove Available 08/14/20 3448 Kingfisher Nest Grove - Amazing 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom town home with 2 car garage! Hardwood throughout the main level with a ceramic tile entry and powder bathroom. The kitchen is stylish and includes newer appliances with large counter bar looking into the dining room. Each bedroom has it's own private full bathroom. Enjoy your own private fenced in area off of the kitchen. This one will go fast!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2268177)