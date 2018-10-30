Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3335 Mexico Ct. Available 07/09/20 Wonderful 3 bedroom townhome in School District 20! - Cozy living room includes gas fireplace with walk-out to open space. Kitchen provides all major appliances. Washer and dryer left "as is" and are located in the 1/2 bathroom on main level. Storage space is located underneath the stairs. All bedrooms and full bathroom are on the upper level. Exterior maintenance, landscaping and trash are included in the rent. Quiet neighborhood close to schools, parks and shopping!



6-12 Month Lease

Security deposit must be paid in certified funds

Amount based on credit report findings



Allows 1 pet-- 60 lbs

No aggressive breeds

Management approval needed



School District: 20-Academy

Elementary School: Frontier

Middle School: Mountain Ridge

High School: Rampart



