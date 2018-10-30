All apartments in Colorado Springs
Find more places like 3335 Mexico Ct..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Colorado Springs, CO
/
3335 Mexico Ct.
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

3335 Mexico Ct.

3335 Mexico Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Colorado Springs
See all
Columbine Estates
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3335 Mexico Court, Colorado Springs, CO 80920
Columbine Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3335 Mexico Ct. Available 07/09/20 Wonderful 3 bedroom townhome in School District 20! - Cozy living room includes gas fireplace with walk-out to open space. Kitchen provides all major appliances. Washer and dryer left "as is" and are located in the 1/2 bathroom on main level. Storage space is located underneath the stairs. All bedrooms and full bathroom are on the upper level. Exterior maintenance, landscaping and trash are included in the rent. Quiet neighborhood close to schools, parks and shopping!

6-12 Month Lease
Security deposit must be paid in certified funds
Amount based on credit report findings

Allows 1 pet-- 60 lbs
No aggressive breeds
Management approval needed

School District: 20-Academy
Elementary School: Frontier
Middle School: Mountain Ridge
High School: Rampart

(RLNE3739905)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3335 Mexico Ct. have any available units?
3335 Mexico Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colorado Springs, CO.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 3335 Mexico Ct. have?
Some of 3335 Mexico Ct.'s amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3335 Mexico Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
3335 Mexico Ct. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3335 Mexico Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3335 Mexico Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 3335 Mexico Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 3335 Mexico Ct. does offer parking.
Does 3335 Mexico Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3335 Mexico Ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3335 Mexico Ct. have a pool?
No, 3335 Mexico Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 3335 Mexico Ct. have accessible units?
No, 3335 Mexico Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 3335 Mexico Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3335 Mexico Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chestnut Springs
4331 N Chestnut St
Colorado Springs, CO 80907
Springs at Allison Valley
11320 New Voyager Heights
Colorado Springs, CO 80921
Canyon Ranch
3688 Parkmoor Village Dr
Colorado Springs, CO 80917
Windtree Apartments
2530 Paragon Dr
Colorado Springs, CO 80918
Shannon Hills
2110 E La Salle St
Colorado Springs, CO 80909
Cortland Grand River
7755 Kaleb Grove
Colorado Springs, CO 80920
Park at Palmer Apartments
3803 Half Turn Rd
Colorado Springs, CO 80917
Residences at Falcon North
6416 Honey Grv
Colorado Springs, CO 80923

Similar Pages

Colorado Springs 1 BedroomsColorado Springs 2 Bedrooms
Colorado Springs Dog Friendly ApartmentsColorado Springs Pet Friendly Places
Colorado Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COCentennial, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COParker, CO
Castle Rock, COPueblo, COLone Tree, COGolden, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palmer ParkVista GrandePark Hill
Village SevenBriargateGarden Ranch
Pulpit RockRustic Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Colorado Colorado SpringsColorado College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Arapahoe Community College