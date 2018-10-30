Amenities
3335 Mexico Ct. Available 07/09/20 Wonderful 3 bedroom townhome in School District 20! - Cozy living room includes gas fireplace with walk-out to open space. Kitchen provides all major appliances. Washer and dryer left "as is" and are located in the 1/2 bathroom on main level. Storage space is located underneath the stairs. All bedrooms and full bathroom are on the upper level. Exterior maintenance, landscaping and trash are included in the rent. Quiet neighborhood close to schools, parks and shopping!
6-12 Month Lease
Security deposit must be paid in certified funds
Amount based on credit report findings
Allows 1 pet-- 60 lbs
No aggressive breeds
Management approval needed
School District: 20-Academy
Elementary School: Frontier
Middle School: Mountain Ridge
High School: Rampart
(RLNE3739905)