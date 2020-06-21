Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

3323 Gladstone Creek Available 07/01/20 Pine Creek 3bdrm Townhouse D20 Great VM Location!!! - This 3 bedroom town home is located in the Townes at Kettle Creek. It features breathtaking views of the mountains and a great location for getting anywhere. Just off Powers, this home provides fast and easy access to the Air Force Academy, or Peterson/Schriever. This prestigious Pine Creek community offers a unique "row house" type of architecture. The interior is equally unique and appealing. Center island in the kitchen, overlooking a gas fireplace. Attached 2 car garage. Great balcony off the dining area. Three bedrooms, 2 full baths and the washer and dryer are upstairs. These homes are in very high demand and in a highly desirable location. Zoned for the finest schools in District 20, Mountain View Elementary, Challenger Middle and Pine Creek High School. For more information, to schedule a showing online, or to apply visit www.Timberlinepm.com



(RLNE3999276)