All apartments in Colorado Springs
Find more places like 3323 Gladstone Creek.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Colorado Springs, CO
/
3323 Gladstone Creek
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

3323 Gladstone Creek

3323 Gladstone Creek Point · (719) 481-4000 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Colorado Springs
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3323 Gladstone Creek Point, Colorado Springs, CO 80908
Kettle Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3323 Gladstone Creek · Avail. Jul 1

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2237 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3323 Gladstone Creek Available 07/01/20 Pine Creek 3bdrm Townhouse D20 Great VM Location!!! - This 3 bedroom town home is located in the Townes at Kettle Creek. It features breathtaking views of the mountains and a great location for getting anywhere. Just off Powers, this home provides fast and easy access to the Air Force Academy, or Peterson/Schriever. This prestigious Pine Creek community offers a unique "row house" type of architecture. The interior is equally unique and appealing. Center island in the kitchen, overlooking a gas fireplace. Attached 2 car garage. Great balcony off the dining area. Three bedrooms, 2 full baths and the washer and dryer are upstairs. These homes are in very high demand and in a highly desirable location. Zoned for the finest schools in District 20, Mountain View Elementary, Challenger Middle and Pine Creek High School. For more information, to schedule a showing online, or to apply visit www.Timberlinepm.com

(RLNE3999276)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3323 Gladstone Creek have any available units?
3323 Gladstone Creek has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 3323 Gladstone Creek have?
Some of 3323 Gladstone Creek's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3323 Gladstone Creek currently offering any rent specials?
3323 Gladstone Creek isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3323 Gladstone Creek pet-friendly?
No, 3323 Gladstone Creek is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does 3323 Gladstone Creek offer parking?
Yes, 3323 Gladstone Creek does offer parking.
Does 3323 Gladstone Creek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3323 Gladstone Creek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3323 Gladstone Creek have a pool?
No, 3323 Gladstone Creek does not have a pool.
Does 3323 Gladstone Creek have accessible units?
No, 3323 Gladstone Creek does not have accessible units.
Does 3323 Gladstone Creek have units with dishwashers?
No, 3323 Gladstone Creek does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3323 Gladstone Creek?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Park at Whispering Pines
3030 E Fountain Blvd
Colorado Springs, CO 80910
Broadmoor Ridge Apartments
3893 Westmeadow Dr
Colorado Springs, CO 80906
The Centre Apartments
1921 E Van Buren St
Colorado Springs, CO 80909
Springs at Allison Valley
11320 New Voyager Heights
Colorado Springs, CO 80921
Volta at Voyager
11275 Nahcolite Point
Colorado Springs, CO 80921
The Emory Apartments
930 N Murray Blvd
Colorado Springs, CO 80915
Park at Palmer Apartments
3803 Half Turn Rd
Colorado Springs, CO 80917
Bristol Square Apartments
1506 Yuma St
Colorado Springs, CO 80909

Similar Pages

Colorado Springs 1 BedroomsColorado Springs 2 Bedrooms
Colorado Springs Dog Friendly ApartmentsColorado Springs Pet Friendly Places
Colorado Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COCentennial, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COParker, CO
Castle Rock, COPueblo, COLone Tree, COGolden, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palmer ParkVista GrandePark Hill
Village SevenBriargateGarden Ranch
Pulpit RockRustic Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Colorado Colorado SpringsColorado College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Arapahoe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity