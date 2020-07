3273 Hearthridge Circle - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

COMING AVAILABLE **July 17, 2020** is a 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM Centrally located only 6 minute drive to First & Main Shopping and Entertainment and 4 minute drive to Woodmen & Academy Shopping.



NO SHOWINGS on this property. For additional information or to view the 3D tour please visit our website at www.AntiochProperties.org



Built in 1985, this townhome style condominium with 1 car garage has an inviting bright & sunny open floor plan featuring a family room with fireplace, dining area open to kitchen, private back patio access. Upper level features a spacious master suite with full bath, large secondary bedroom and upper level laundry for convenience!



ANTIOCH PROPERTIES HAS A STRICT NO SMOKING POLICY



Room Sizes:

Living Room 14' x 14'

Dining Room 9' x 12'

Kitchen 8' x 8'

Master BR. 12' x 14'

Bedroom #2 10' x 13'

Laundry: Washer/Dryer Included



PET POLICY: WE ALLOW A MAXIMUM OF TWO (2) PETS PER PROPERTY AS LONG AS THEY ARE NOT ATTACK-TRAINED DOGS OR HAVE A HISTORY OF BITING PEOPLE OR DESTROYING PROPERTY. WE CHARGE MONTHLY PET RENT OF $30 PER PET ALONG WITH A ONE-TIME NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE OF $300 AND AGAIN MAX. OF 2 PETS.



MOVE-IN FUNDS: WE REQUIRE AN AMOUNT EQUAL TO TWICE THE FIRST MONTH'S RENT ($1,400 x 2 or $2,800) TO MOVE IN, REGARDLESS OF WHEN IN THE MONTH IT OCCURS. WE THEN PRO-RATE THE SECOND MONTH'S RENT TO REFLECT WHEN THE CONTRACT WAS SIGNED IN MONTH #1.



AVAILABLE FOR $1,400 DISCOUNTED MONTHLY RENT



Want to get a head start? Feel free to apply at www.AntiochApplication.com



NO SHOWINGS on this property. For additional information or to view the 3D tour please visit our website at www.AntiochProperties.org