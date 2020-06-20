265 Silver Spring Drive

Amenities

Walk the layout, room by room, from any device with our 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=AxjhWB1QaTM



Rare find in the Rockrimmon area. STAY COOL ALL SUMMER WITH THE AIR CONDITIONER! Main level has a bathroom, laundry room, formal dining room, living room, large kitchen, breakfast area and sunken den. Beautiful open design with lot of room. Large kitchen with an open sunken den and beautiful fireplace wil be great for entertaining. Sliding door that leads to a large and well maintained backyard from the breakfast area. Upstairs there is a master bedroom, 3 other spacious bedrooms, and 2 full bathrooms. Head down to the finished basement for lots of storage and plenty of room to play.

Quiet neighborhood in the Rockrimmon area. Close and convenient to everything! Less than 5 min from Ute Valley Park-352 acres of hiking, and biking trails. 10 minutes to Garden of the Gods. Minutes to I-25, This house is a gem! Beautifully landscaped gated back yard for entertaining.

Sorry, NO ANIMALS allowed. NO SMOKING. NO MARIJUANA OR OTHER DRUG USE. Tenant pays all utilities. Section 8 housing is unavailable.