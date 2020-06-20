All apartments in Colorado Springs
Location

265 Silver Spring Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80919
Rockrimmon

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3660 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Walk the layout, room by room, from any device with our 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=AxjhWB1QaTM

Rare find in the Rockrimmon area. STAY COOL ALL SUMMER WITH THE AIR CONDITIONER! Main level has a bathroom, laundry room, formal dining room, living room, large kitchen, breakfast area and sunken den. Beautiful open design with lot of room. Large kitchen with an open sunken den and beautiful fireplace wil be great for entertaining. Sliding door that leads to a large and well maintained backyard from the breakfast area. Upstairs there is a master bedroom, 3 other spacious bedrooms, and 2 full bathrooms. Head down to the finished basement for lots of storage and plenty of room to play.
Quiet neighborhood in the Rockrimmon area. Close and convenient to everything! Less than 5 min from Ute Valley Park-352 acres of hiking, and biking trails. 10 minutes to Garden of the Gods. Minutes to I-25, This house is a gem! Beautifully landscaped gated back yard for entertaining.
Sorry, NO ANIMALS allowed. NO SMOKING. NO MARIJUANA OR OTHER DRUG USE. Tenant pays all utilities. Section 8 housing is unavailable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 265 Silver Spring Drive have any available units?
265 Silver Spring Drive has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 265 Silver Spring Drive have?
Some of 265 Silver Spring Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 265 Silver Spring Drive currently offering any rent specials?
265 Silver Spring Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 265 Silver Spring Drive pet-friendly?
No, 265 Silver Spring Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does 265 Silver Spring Drive offer parking?
Yes, 265 Silver Spring Drive does offer parking.
Does 265 Silver Spring Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 265 Silver Spring Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 265 Silver Spring Drive have a pool?
No, 265 Silver Spring Drive does not have a pool.
Does 265 Silver Spring Drive have accessible units?
No, 265 Silver Spring Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 265 Silver Spring Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 265 Silver Spring Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
