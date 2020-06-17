2480 Vantage Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system game room

2480 Vantage Drive - Available for a SHORT TERM LEASE ONLY through 06/30/2020 2 story 6 bedroom 4 bathroom home located on a corner lot. Approx 4,089 sq. ft. built in 1988. Includes all kitchen appliances and alarm system(tenant must activate) a/c.This former model home features expansive living areas on the main level including formal living and dining rooms, family room with fireplace and bookshelves, as well as an over sized office. It has new exterior paint, remodeled deck and new carpet. All four baths have been remodeled and feature Granite counters and tile floors, The kitchen is equipped with a large breakfast area that opens to family room and stainless appliances. Finished basement includes 2 bedrooms and a game room. 1 small pet under 30lbs.

Master Bed: 15x12-Upper

Bedroom: 12x10-Upper

Bedroom: 12x10-Upper

Bedroom: 12x10-Upper

Bedroom: 10x10-Basement

Bedroom: 10x10-Basement

Dining Room: 15x12-Main

Family Room:18x15-Main

Kitchen: 12x12-Main

Living Room: 18x15-Main

Other Room: 10x10 Basement



