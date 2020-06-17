All apartments in Colorado Springs
Find more places like 2480 Vantage Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Colorado Springs, CO
/
2480 Vantage Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

2480 Vantage Dr

2480 Vantage Drive · (719) 574-4646
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Colorado Springs
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2480 Vantage Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80919
Peregrine

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

6 Bedrooms

Unit 2480 Vantage Dr · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 4 Bath · 4089 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
game room
2480 Vantage Drive - Available for a SHORT TERM LEASE ONLY through 06/30/2020 2 story 6 bedroom 4 bathroom home located on a corner lot. Approx 4,089 sq. ft. built in 1988. Includes all kitchen appliances and alarm system(tenant must activate) a/c.This former model home features expansive living areas on the main level including formal living and dining rooms, family room with fireplace and bookshelves, as well as an over sized office. It has new exterior paint, remodeled deck and new carpet. All four baths have been remodeled and feature Granite counters and tile floors, The kitchen is equipped with a large breakfast area that opens to family room and stainless appliances. Finished basement includes 2 bedrooms and a game room. 1 small pet under 30lbs.
Master Bed: 15x12-Upper
Bedroom: 12x10-Upper
Bedroom: 12x10-Upper
Bedroom: 12x10-Upper
Bedroom: 10x10-Basement
Bedroom: 10x10-Basement
Dining Room: 15x12-Main
Family Room:18x15-Main
Kitchen: 12x12-Main
Living Room: 18x15-Main
Other Room: 10x10 Basement

(RLNE2737865)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2480 Vantage Dr have any available units?
2480 Vantage Dr has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 2480 Vantage Dr have?
Some of 2480 Vantage Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2480 Vantage Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2480 Vantage Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2480 Vantage Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2480 Vantage Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2480 Vantage Dr offer parking?
No, 2480 Vantage Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2480 Vantage Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2480 Vantage Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2480 Vantage Dr have a pool?
No, 2480 Vantage Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2480 Vantage Dr have accessible units?
No, 2480 Vantage Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2480 Vantage Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2480 Vantage Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2480 Vantage Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Resort at University Park
4675 Alta Pt
Colorado Springs, CO 80918
Park at Penrose Apartments
3802 Half Turn Rd
Colorado Springs, CO 80917
Blue Dot Place
412 South Nevada Avenue
Colorado Springs, CO 80903
Artemis at Spring Canyon
4510 Spring Canyon Hts
Colorado Springs, CO 80919
The Knolls at Sweetgrass Apartment Homes
1510 Gatehouse Cir N
Colorado Springs, CO 80904
Commons at Briargate
2845 Freewood Pt
Colorado Springs, CO 80920
Ridgeview Place Apartments
3310 Knoll Ln
Colorado Springs, CO 80917
Village At Lionstone
255 Lionstone Dr
Colorado Springs, CO 80916

Similar Pages

Colorado Springs 1 BedroomsColorado Springs 2 Bedrooms
Colorado Springs Dog Friendly ApartmentsColorado Springs Pet Friendly Places
Colorado Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COCentennial, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COParker, CO
Castle Rock, COPueblo, COLone Tree, COGolden, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palmer ParkVista GrandePark Hill
Village SevenBriargateGarden Ranch
Pulpit RockRustic Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Colorado Colorado SpringsColorado College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Arapahoe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity