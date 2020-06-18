All apartments in Colorado Springs
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

2455 Verde Dr B

2455 Verde Dr · (719) 596-2289
Location

2455 Verde Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80910

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit B · Avail. now

$995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Two Bedroom Townhouse Available NOW~! - Property Id: 146263

Spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath townhome located near shopping and I-25. Carpet thought-out, vinyl flooring in kitchen, great floor plan! Large living room, dining area. Bedrooms and full bath are located on the second level. Walk out patio. Washer/dryer hookups in unit. Off street parking. Call us today to find your new home sweet home!

Qualifications/Criteria:
Good credit/rental history
Income needs to be equal to 2.5 times the monthly rent
No evictions less than 7 years old
No felonies less than 5 years old. No violent/drug related felonies accepted.
Bankruptcies must be 1 year since discharged
Fees:
$50 application fee per adult 18 and older
$100 admin fee due at lease signing
Deposit holds apartment for up to 2 weeks
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/146263
Property Id 146263

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5822743)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2455 Verde Dr B have any available units?
2455 Verde Dr B has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 2455 Verde Dr B have?
Some of 2455 Verde Dr B's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2455 Verde Dr B currently offering any rent specials?
2455 Verde Dr B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2455 Verde Dr B pet-friendly?
No, 2455 Verde Dr B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does 2455 Verde Dr B offer parking?
Yes, 2455 Verde Dr B does offer parking.
Does 2455 Verde Dr B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2455 Verde Dr B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2455 Verde Dr B have a pool?
No, 2455 Verde Dr B does not have a pool.
Does 2455 Verde Dr B have accessible units?
No, 2455 Verde Dr B does not have accessible units.
Does 2455 Verde Dr B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2455 Verde Dr B has units with dishwashers.
