2455 Verde Dr B

Amenities
Two Bedroom Townhouse Available NOW~! - Property Id: 146263
Spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath townhome located near shopping and I-25. Carpet thought-out, vinyl flooring in kitchen, great floor plan! Large living room, dining area. Bedrooms and full bath are located on the second level. Walk out patio. Washer/dryer hookups in unit. Off street parking. Call us today to find your new home sweet home!
Qualifications/Criteria:
Good credit/rental history
Income needs to be equal to 2.5 times the monthly rent
No evictions less than 7 years old
No felonies less than 5 years old. No violent/drug related felonies accepted.
Bankruptcies must be 1 year since discharged
Fees:
$50 application fee per adult 18 and older
$100 admin fee due at lease signing
Deposit holds apartment for up to 2 weeks
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/146263
Property Id 146263
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5822743)