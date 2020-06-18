2455 Verde Dr B

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

Two Bedroom Townhouse Available NOW~! - Property Id: 146263



Spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath townhome located near shopping and I-25. Carpet thought-out, vinyl flooring in kitchen, great floor plan! Large living room, dining area. Bedrooms and full bath are located on the second level. Walk out patio. Washer/dryer hookups in unit. Off street parking. Call us today to find your new home sweet home!



Qualifications/Criteria:

Good credit/rental history

Income needs to be equal to 2.5 times the monthly rent

No evictions less than 7 years old

No felonies less than 5 years old. No violent/drug related felonies accepted.

Bankruptcies must be 1 year since discharged

Fees:

$50 application fee per adult 18 and older

$100 admin fee due at lease signing

Deposit holds apartment for up to 2 weeks

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/146263

No Pets Allowed



