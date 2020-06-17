Amenities
2026 Ontario Dr. Available 07/17/20 Charming 2 Bedroom Ranch Style Home! - Living room features wood burning stove. Kitchen includes oak cabinets and provided major appliances! Laundry/mudroom includes provided washer/dryer and additional cabinetry. Walk out to flagstone patio and fenced backyard with dog run! Additional property amenities include central A/C, plenty of storage space and 1 covered carport space. Turf in front yard for low maintenance! Located across from Memorial Park with convenient access to schools, shopping, dining and more!
12-24 month lease
Security deposit must be paid in certified funds.
Amount based on credit report findings.
Allows 2 pets up to 50 lbs each.
Management approval needed.
No aggressive breeds.
School District: 11-Colorado Springs
Elementary School: Hunt
Middle School: Galileo
High School: Palmer
(RLNE2653698)