in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly carport dog park air conditioning

2026 Ontario Dr. Available 07/17/20 Charming 2 Bedroom Ranch Style Home! - Living room features wood burning stove. Kitchen includes oak cabinets and provided major appliances! Laundry/mudroom includes provided washer/dryer and additional cabinetry. Walk out to flagstone patio and fenced backyard with dog run! Additional property amenities include central A/C, plenty of storage space and 1 covered carport space. Turf in front yard for low maintenance! Located across from Memorial Park with convenient access to schools, shopping, dining and more!



12-24 month lease

Security deposit must be paid in certified funds.

Amount based on credit report findings.



Allows 2 pets up to 50 lbs each.

Management approval needed.

No aggressive breeds.



School District: 11-Colorado Springs

Elementary School: Hunt

Middle School: Galileo

High School: Palmer



