All apartments in Colorado Springs
Find more places like 2026 Ontario Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Colorado Springs, CO
/
2026 Ontario Dr.
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

2026 Ontario Dr.

2026 Ontario Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Colorado Springs
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2026 Ontario Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80910
Memorial Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
dog park
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
dog park
parking
2026 Ontario Dr. Available 07/17/20 Charming 2 Bedroom Ranch Style Home! - Living room features wood burning stove. Kitchen includes oak cabinets and provided major appliances! Laundry/mudroom includes provided washer/dryer and additional cabinetry. Walk out to flagstone patio and fenced backyard with dog run! Additional property amenities include central A/C, plenty of storage space and 1 covered carport space. Turf in front yard for low maintenance! Located across from Memorial Park with convenient access to schools, shopping, dining and more!

12-24 month lease
Security deposit must be paid in certified funds.
Amount based on credit report findings.

Allows 2 pets up to 50 lbs each.
Management approval needed.
No aggressive breeds.

School District: 11-Colorado Springs
Elementary School: Hunt
Middle School: Galileo
High School: Palmer

(RLNE2653698)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2026 Ontario Dr. have any available units?
2026 Ontario Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colorado Springs, CO.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 2026 Ontario Dr. have?
Some of 2026 Ontario Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2026 Ontario Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2026 Ontario Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2026 Ontario Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2026 Ontario Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 2026 Ontario Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 2026 Ontario Dr. does offer parking.
Does 2026 Ontario Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2026 Ontario Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2026 Ontario Dr. have a pool?
No, 2026 Ontario Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 2026 Ontario Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2026 Ontario Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2026 Ontario Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2026 Ontario Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cheyenne Crossing
640 Wycliffe Dr
Colorado Springs, CO 80906
University Village
5400 N Nevada Ave
Colorado Springs, CO 80918
Cheyenne Creek
145 W Cheyenne Rd
Colorado Springs, CO 80906
Aviator
1670 N Murray Blvd
Colorado Springs, CO 80915
Commons at Briargate
2845 Freewood Pt
Colorado Springs, CO 80920
Woodside Apartment Homes
3562 Lenoso Ter
Colorado Springs, CO 80910
Vista View Apartments
2811 Upper Vickers View
Colorado Springs, CO 80918
Union Heights
4770 Nightingale Dr
Colorado Springs, CO 80918

Similar Pages

Colorado Springs 1 BedroomsColorado Springs 2 Bedrooms
Colorado Springs Dog Friendly ApartmentsColorado Springs Pet Friendly Places
Colorado Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COCentennial, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COParker, CO
Castle Rock, COPueblo, COLone Tree, COGolden, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palmer ParkVista GrandePark Hill
Village SevenBriargateGarden Ranch
Pulpit RockRustic Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Colorado Colorado SpringsColorado College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Arapahoe Community College