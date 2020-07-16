1710 Wildwood Pass Drive

Amenities

garage stainless steel air conditioning fireplace media room carpet

Great D-20 Home Available July 1! - Great 3 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath home with an attached 2-car garage! Brand new stainless appliances! Open floorplan. Great room w/see-through fireplace. Newer carpet, fresh interior and exterior paint, central A/C. Cul de sac-type lot with no neighbors to the north and a GREAT view of the Air Force Academy. Close to shops, restaurants and theaters at Interquest and a short distance from Promenade Shops at Briargate. Award-winning Academy School District 20. Prospective tenant must be willing to begin the lease as soon as the application is approved.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5315345)