Colorado Springs, CO
1710 Wildwood Pass Drive
1710 Wildwood Pass Drive

1710 Wildwood Pass Drive · (719) 592-9700
Location

1710 Wildwood Pass Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80921
Interquest

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1710 Wildwood Pass Drive · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

Great D-20 Home Available July 1! - Great 3 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath home with an attached 2-car garage! Brand new stainless appliances! Open floorplan. Great room w/see-through fireplace. Newer carpet, fresh interior and exterior paint, central A/C. Cul de sac-type lot with no neighbors to the north and a GREAT view of the Air Force Academy. Close to shops, restaurants and theaters at Interquest and a short distance from Promenade Shops at Briargate. Award-winning Academy School District 20. Prospective tenant must be willing to begin the lease as soon as the application is approved.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1710 Wildwood Pass Drive have any available units?
1710 Wildwood Pass Drive has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 1710 Wildwood Pass Drive have?
Some of 1710 Wildwood Pass Drive's amenities include garage, stainless steel, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1710 Wildwood Pass Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1710 Wildwood Pass Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1710 Wildwood Pass Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1710 Wildwood Pass Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does 1710 Wildwood Pass Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1710 Wildwood Pass Drive offers parking.
Does 1710 Wildwood Pass Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1710 Wildwood Pass Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1710 Wildwood Pass Drive have a pool?
No, 1710 Wildwood Pass Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1710 Wildwood Pass Drive have accessible units?
No, 1710 Wildwood Pass Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1710 Wildwood Pass Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1710 Wildwood Pass Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
