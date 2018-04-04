All apartments in Colorado Springs
Last updated May 22 2020

1616 Rustlers Roost Drive

1616 Rustlers Roost Drive · (719) 232-9775
Location

1616 Rustlers Roost Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80921
Trailridge

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2553 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
walk in closets
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
School Dist.-20. Spacious Master BR w/ 5-Pc. Bath/Walk-In Closet. Huge Great Room on Main (Family/Dining/Kitchen). Open-Layout w/ Hardwood, Ample Natural Light, 9' Ceilings, Pantry, Breakfast Bar, 42" Cabinets, Upper Level Laundry! Basement finished as Separate Living Area w/ additional Laundry/BR/Bath/Kitchenette. Home backs to park w/ Playground. Other Parks/Trails/Spaces nearby along w/ Shopping/Restaurants/Coffee-Shops/Boutique etc. Easy access to I-25/Voyager Blvd./Powers Blvd. Super Clean. You will LOVE this home! Finished Basement in process of being built/finished & will include Separate Living Area w/ Bedroom, Full-Bathroom, Kitchenette, 2nd Family Room & a 2nd Laundry Room! Wow!!! During construction, monthly rental rate will be reduced for the inconvenience.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1616 Rustlers Roost Drive have any available units?
1616 Rustlers Roost Drive has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 1616 Rustlers Roost Drive have?
Some of 1616 Rustlers Roost Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1616 Rustlers Roost Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1616 Rustlers Roost Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1616 Rustlers Roost Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1616 Rustlers Roost Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does 1616 Rustlers Roost Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1616 Rustlers Roost Drive does offer parking.
Does 1616 Rustlers Roost Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1616 Rustlers Roost Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1616 Rustlers Roost Drive have a pool?
No, 1616 Rustlers Roost Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1616 Rustlers Roost Drive have accessible units?
No, 1616 Rustlers Roost Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1616 Rustlers Roost Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1616 Rustlers Roost Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
