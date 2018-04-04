1616 Rustlers Roost Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground garage

School Dist.-20. Spacious Master BR w/ 5-Pc. Bath/Walk-In Closet. Huge Great Room on Main (Family/Dining/Kitchen). Open-Layout w/ Hardwood, Ample Natural Light, 9' Ceilings, Pantry, Breakfast Bar, 42" Cabinets, Upper Level Laundry! Basement finished as Separate Living Area w/ additional Laundry/BR/Bath/Kitchenette. Home backs to park w/ Playground. Other Parks/Trails/Spaces nearby along w/ Shopping/Restaurants/Coffee-Shops/Boutique etc. Easy access to I-25/Voyager Blvd./Powers Blvd. Super Clean. You will LOVE this home! Finished Basement in process of being built/finished & will include Separate Living Area w/ Bedroom, Full-Bathroom, Kitchenette, 2nd Family Room & a 2nd Laundry Room! Wow!!! During construction, monthly rental rate will be reduced for the inconvenience.