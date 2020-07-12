/
trailridge
253 Apartments for rent in Trailridge, Colorado Springs, CO
Talon Hill
1640 Peregrine Vista Hts, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,304
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,546
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,824
1372 sqft
A range of one-, two- and three-bedroom spacious apartments at Talon Hill. Features include wood-style flooring, high ceilings and garages. Easy access to Interstate 25 for Denver commutes.
1224 Mount Estes Dr
1224 Mount Estes Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
6 Bedrooms
$2,395
3300 sqft
D20 6bdrm Home in Briargate Area....Close to Shopping, Schools, Entertainment - This large home is located in the desirable Briargate area and centered in school district 20.
11824 Wildwood Ridge Dr
11824 Wildwood Ridge Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1527 sqft
Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath. All bedrooms are upstairs. No AC and Pets are negotiable.
Bella Springs
1050 Milano Pt, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,325
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,471
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,023
1337 sqft
Close to Voyager Pkwy and The Classical Academy North Campus. Mediterranean-style community features a pool, gym, and business center. Homes have carpeting, a bathtub, modern kitchen appliances, and a balcony or patio.
FalconView
10691 Cadence Point, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,399
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at FalconView in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Springs at Allison Valley
11320 New Voyager Heights, Colorado Springs, CO
Studio
$1,194
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,401
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1135 sqft
Near Pikes Peak Community College and Schriever Air Force Base. Townhome-style apartments with private entries, gourmet kitchens and scenic views. On-site swimming pool, fitness center, pet playground and complimentary coffee bar. Flexible lease terms available.
Volta at Voyager
11275 Nahcolite Point, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,275
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,185
1300 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! NOW OPEN! Volta at Voyager raises the bar for modern, adventurous apartment living in Colorado Springs.
691 Brambleberry Heights
691 Brambleberry Hts, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2250 sqft
Available 07/17/20 Villas at Northgate - Property Id: 315076 Be the first to live in this beautiful three level townhome with a 2 car garage, stainless steel Whirlpool kitchen appliances and award winning nearby schools.
11473 White Lotus Lane
11473 White Lotus Lane, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1527 sqft
11473 White Lotus Lane Available 08/14/20 TWO STORY IN WILDWOOD AT NORTHGATE - ***PLEASE GO TO OUR WEBSITE TO CONFIRM ALL THE INFORMATION ON THIS PROPERTY AT WWW.PROADVANTAGEPM.
1710 Wildwood Pass Drive
1710 Wildwood Pass Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1300 sqft
Great D-20 Home Available July 1! - Great 3 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath home with an attached 2-car garage! Brand new stainless appliances! Open floorplan. Great room w/see-through fireplace. Newer carpet, fresh interior and exterior paint, central A/C.
12513 Timberglen Terrace
12513 Timberglen Terrace, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,845
3652 sqft
See yourself coming home to this gorgeous 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in Colorado Springs! This bright and spacious home features a luxury kitchen fit for entertaining.
723 Brambleberry Heights
723 Brambleberry Hts, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2308 sqft
Brand new 3 bedroom, 2,308 sf. luxury townhouses (4 units) with upgraded kitchen, bath and many other upgrades, at the “Villas at Northgate” community (Academy 20 district) near the Oracle building, close to shopping and restaurants. 2 car garages.
1033 Deschutes Dr
1033 Deschutes Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2432 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed, 3 bath, 3 car garage home - Property Id: 237697 Superb 2-story home with upgraded Kitchen featuring slab granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, 42 maple cabinets and beautiful hardwood floors.
1354 Sunshine Valley
1354 Sunshine Valley Way, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1354 Sunshine Valley Available 08/15/20 Make This Beautiful Newly Constructed Three Bedroom Your Home! - This beautiful three-story home was brilliantly designed to offer an incomparable atmosphere.
Elements at Briargate
9403 Cadmium View, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,340
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1125 sqft
Located near shopping, dining, public transportation, and the USAF Academy. Smoke-free one- and two-bedroom apartments, with granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Carports and garages available with fee. Lots of amenities, including pool.
Vue21
4610 Nautilus Peak Vw, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,208
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1340 sqft
Newly upgraded community located close to the upscale shopping options of The Promenade Shops at Briargate. One-, two- and three bedroom units with granite counters, spacious closets and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly.
La Bella Vita
4986 Amarosa Heights, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,375
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1291 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,115
1282 sqft
Within easy reach to N Powers Boulevard. Contemporary apartments with white granite counters and designer faux wood flooring in a gated community with an Italian villa-inspired facade. Select homes come with garages.
Glen at Briargate
1510 Chapel Hills Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,087
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
875 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Glen at Briargate in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
The Parc at Briargate
8175 Summerset Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,106
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,302
1001 sqft
The Parc at Briargate is located at 8175 Summerset Dr Colorado Springs, CO and is managed by Coughlin Property Management LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on http://www.rentcafe.com/.
Vistas At Jackson Creek
16112 Old Forest Pt, Monument, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,427
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,614
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,936
1336 sqft
An upscale community near the Air Force Academy and I-25. Recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors, walk-in closets and granite countertops. On-site yoga, dog park, hot tub, 24-hour gym and pool. Pet-friendly.
Cortland Grand River
7755 Kaleb Grove, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,223
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,622
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,076
1141 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with granite counters, hardwood floors, air conditioning and ceiling fans. Pet-friendly community with a clubhouse, media room, pool, 24-hour gym and parking options. Just off I-25.
Villages at Woodmen
1629 E Woodmen Rd, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$958
535 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
875 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Villages at Woodmen in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Commons at Briargate
2845 Freewood Pt, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,918
1324 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments benefit from an onsite business center, 24-hr gym, and garage parking. Close to Pike National Forest. Apartments feature air conditioning, natural wood floors, and built-in fireplace. Easy access to the I-25.
The Overlook at Interquest
11124 Cedar Glen Vw, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,320
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,929
1358 sqft
Welcome home to The Overlook at Interquest in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Our brand new community is conveniently located near Interstate 25 and Powers Blvd in wonderful El Paso County.
