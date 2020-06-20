Amenities

1438 Kingsley Drive Available 07/07/20 Adorable Home in Austin Estates 4 Bedrooms 3 Bath Fully Fenced Yard - AVAIL 7/6 - Great home with lots of upgrades and renovations. The bright and airy main level has beautiful wide plank wood floors throughout the living room, kitchen, and dining area.



The Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, lots of cupboard space and adjoins the eating area that walks out to the backyard.



The upper level has a Master Suite with an adjoining bath, two additional bathrooms, and a full bath.



The lower level has a large family room, fourth bedroom, and a full bath.



The private backyard has a HUGE covered porch to enjoy those summer evenings. Convenient central location that is close to shopping and restaurants.



School District - 11



Pet Policy - One dog will be considered with owner approval and a $300 NON-refundable pet fee.



