Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

1438 Kingsley Drive

Location

1438 Kingsley Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80909
Knob Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
1438 Kingsley Drive Available 07/07/20 Adorable Home in Austin Estates 4 Bedrooms 3 Bath Fully Fenced Yard - AVAIL 7/6 - Great home with lots of upgrades and renovations. The bright and airy main level has beautiful wide plank wood floors throughout the living room, kitchen, and dining area.

The Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, lots of cupboard space and adjoins the eating area that walks out to the backyard.

The upper level has a Master Suite with an adjoining bath, two additional bathrooms, and a full bath.

The lower level has a large family room, fourth bedroom, and a full bath.

The private backyard has a HUGE covered porch to enjoy those summer evenings. Convenient central location that is close to shopping and restaurants.

School District - 11

Pet Policy - One dog will be considered with owner approval and a $300 NON-refundable pet fee.

(RLNE5803017)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1438 Kingsley Drive have any available units?
1438 Kingsley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colorado Springs, CO.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 1438 Kingsley Drive have?
Some of 1438 Kingsley Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1438 Kingsley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1438 Kingsley Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1438 Kingsley Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1438 Kingsley Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1438 Kingsley Drive offer parking?
No, 1438 Kingsley Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1438 Kingsley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1438 Kingsley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1438 Kingsley Drive have a pool?
No, 1438 Kingsley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1438 Kingsley Drive have accessible units?
No, 1438 Kingsley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1438 Kingsley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1438 Kingsley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
