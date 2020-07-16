All apartments in Colorado Springs
Find more places like 1321 La Paloma Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Colorado Springs, CO
/
1321 La Paloma Way
Last updated July 11 2020 at 7:40 AM

1321 La Paloma Way

1321 La Paloma Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Colorado Springs
See all
Skyway
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1321 La Paloma Way, Colorado Springs, CO 80906
Skyway

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This wonderful ranch style home with a fantastic location near Cheyenne Canyon is a great find in District 12! It's also close to Stratton Preserve! Home includes range, double ovens, refrigerator, dishwasher, and washer/dryer hook ups. This property also features a gas fireplace, central air conditioning, a wood burning stove, heated floors in the master bathroom, storage shed, a large 700 sq. ft. deck and wood floors! 2,125 sq. ft. of living space. District 12 schools. A maximum of two cats or dogs may be allowed with additional deposit. 1 dog up to 120 lbs, or 2 dogs allowed up to 70 lbs. The deposit for this property is the same as one month's rent. Our Qualifying Criteria may be found here: https://all-seasons.com/qualifying-criteria/. We show 7 days a week, so please call! Professionally Managed by All Seasons LLC, CRMC 1610 S Tejon St, Colorado Springs, CO 80905.

This property is available 8/27/2020

This property is still occupied by the current Resident. Due to the concerns surrounding COVID-19, we are not able to show this property until the current Resident vacates. We are still accepting applications on the property and are open to renting 'sight unseen.' Showings will be available once the current Resident vacates. Thank you for your understanding.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1321 La Paloma Way have any available units?
1321 La Paloma Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colorado Springs, CO.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 1321 La Paloma Way have?
Some of 1321 La Paloma Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1321 La Paloma Way currently offering any rent specials?
1321 La Paloma Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1321 La Paloma Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1321 La Paloma Way is pet friendly.
Does 1321 La Paloma Way offer parking?
No, 1321 La Paloma Way does not offer parking.
Does 1321 La Paloma Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1321 La Paloma Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1321 La Paloma Way have a pool?
No, 1321 La Paloma Way does not have a pool.
Does 1321 La Paloma Way have accessible units?
No, 1321 La Paloma Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1321 La Paloma Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1321 La Paloma Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pikes Place on San Miguel
3717 E San Miguel St
Colorado Springs, CO 80909
Whispering Hills
260 Rim View Dr
Colorado Springs, CO 80919
The Park at Whispering Pines
3030 E Fountain Blvd
Colorado Springs, CO 80910
Wind River Place Apartments
919 N 19th St
Colorado Springs, CO 80904
University Village
5400 N Nevada Ave
Colorado Springs, CO 80918
FalconView
10691 Cadence Point
Colorado Springs, CO 80920
Village At Lionstone
255 Lionstone Dr
Colorado Springs, CO 80916
Union Heights
4770 Nightingale Dr
Colorado Springs, CO 80918

Similar Pages

Colorado Springs 1 BedroomsColorado Springs 2 Bedrooms
Colorado Springs Apartments with ParkingColorado Springs Dog Friendly Apartments
Colorado Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COCentennial, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COParker, CO
Castle Rock, COPueblo, COLone Tree, COGolden, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Village SevenVista GrandePark Hill
BriargateGarden RanchPalmer Park
Pulpit RockRustic Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Colorado Colorado SpringsColorado College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Arapahoe Community College