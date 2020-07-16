1321 La Paloma Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This wonderful ranch style home with a fantastic location near Cheyenne Canyon is a great find in District 12! It's also close to Stratton Preserve! Home includes range, double ovens, refrigerator, dishwasher, and washer/dryer hook ups. This property also features a gas fireplace, central air conditioning, a wood burning stove, heated floors in the master bathroom, storage shed, a large 700 sq. ft. deck and wood floors! 2,125 sq. ft. of living space. District 12 schools. A maximum of two cats or dogs may be allowed with additional deposit. 1 dog up to 120 lbs, or 2 dogs allowed up to 70 lbs. The deposit for this property is the same as one month's rent. Our Qualifying Criteria may be found here: https://all-seasons.com/qualifying-criteria/. We show 7 days a week, so please call! Professionally Managed by All Seasons LLC, CRMC 1610 S Tejon St, Colorado Springs, CO 80905.



This property is available 8/27/2020



This property is still occupied by the current Resident. Due to the concerns surrounding COVID-19, we are not able to show this property until the current Resident vacates. We are still accepting applications on the property and are open to renting 'sight unseen.' Showings will be available once the current Resident vacates. Thank you for your understanding.