1241 Eastmeadow Dr
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:01 AM

1241 Eastmeadow Dr

1241 Eastmeadow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1241 Eastmeadow Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80906
Stratmoor Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
accessible
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Close to Fort Carson! Southwest - Cheyenne Meadows area Rancher. Approx. 1,110 total and finished sq ft.Includes kitchen appliances and wood burning fireplace. Three bedrooms and two full baths all on one level. Fenced yard with great views of Cheyenne Mountain.Sprinkler system.Harrison District 2 schools

Presented by:
Cornerstone Real Estate Team
685 Citadel Drive East, Suite #325
Colorado Springs, CO 80909

Cornerstone Real Estate Team is a dedicated fair housing provider and does not discriminate based on race, color, religion, sex, disability, familial status, national origin, ancestry, marital status, creed, sexual orientation or any other protected class as defined by the Fair Housing Act or the state of Colorado.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

