1224 Mount Estes Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

1224 Mount Estes Dr

1224 Mount Estes Drive · (719) 481-4000 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1224 Mount Estes Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80921
Trailridge

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 1224 Mount Estes Dr · Avail. Jul 1

$2,395

6 Bed · 3 Bath · 3300 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
basketball court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
pet friendly
basketball court
1224 Mount Estes Dr Available 07/01/20 D20 6bdrm Home in Briargate Area....Close to Shopping, Schools, Entertainment - This large home is located in the desirable Briargate area and centered in school district 20. The main level opens up into a spacious living room with vaulted ceilings, a formal dining room, family room, eat in kitchen and office space. The upper level has the master suite with a 5 piece bathroom, as well as the other bedrooms and full bathroom. The basement has a separate living area which includes another family room, bedroom and bathroom and boasts a lovely stone fireplace. There are several special finishing touches throughout the home for a woodsy feel. For the kids, there is an awesome, fenced in, backyard with a full size basketball hoop and concrete slab, along with plenty of space to entertain in beautiful landscaping. The home is located close to shopping and entertainment and only a quick jaunt to I-25.

To schedule a showing or apply visit www.Timberlinepm.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4983030)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1224 Mount Estes Dr have any available units?
1224 Mount Estes Dr has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
Is 1224 Mount Estes Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1224 Mount Estes Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1224 Mount Estes Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1224 Mount Estes Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1224 Mount Estes Dr offer parking?
No, 1224 Mount Estes Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1224 Mount Estes Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1224 Mount Estes Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1224 Mount Estes Dr have a pool?
No, 1224 Mount Estes Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1224 Mount Estes Dr have accessible units?
No, 1224 Mount Estes Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1224 Mount Estes Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1224 Mount Estes Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1224 Mount Estes Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1224 Mount Estes Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
