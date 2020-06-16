Amenities

1224 Mount Estes Dr Available 07/01/20 D20 6bdrm Home in Briargate Area....Close to Shopping, Schools, Entertainment - This large home is located in the desirable Briargate area and centered in school district 20. The main level opens up into a spacious living room with vaulted ceilings, a formal dining room, family room, eat in kitchen and office space. The upper level has the master suite with a 5 piece bathroom, as well as the other bedrooms and full bathroom. The basement has a separate living area which includes another family room, bedroom and bathroom and boasts a lovely stone fireplace. There are several special finishing touches throughout the home for a woodsy feel. For the kids, there is an awesome, fenced in, backyard with a full size basketball hoop and concrete slab, along with plenty of space to entertain in beautiful landscaping. The home is located close to shopping and entertainment and only a quick jaunt to I-25.



No Cats Allowed



