Home
/
Castle Rock, CO
/
6221 Castlegate Dr W
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:46 AM
6221 Castlegate Dr W
6221 Castlegate Drive West
·
No Longer Available
Location
6221 Castlegate Drive West, Castle Rock, CO 80108
Castle Pines
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Apartment Features
Air Conditioning
Ceiling Fans
Dishwasher
Fireplace
Private Balcony
Private Patio
Refrigerator
Resident Events
Walk-in Closets
Washer/Dryer Hookup
Furnished Apartments
Community Amenities
Clubhouse
Close to Dog Park
Fitness Center
Garages Available
Laundry Facility
Online Rental Payments
On-site Management
Close to Park
Pet Friendly
Playground
Swimming Pool
Spa/Hot Tub
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6221 Castlegate Dr W have any available units?
6221 Castlegate Dr W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Castle Rock, CO
.
How much is rent in Castle Rock, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Castle Rock Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6221 Castlegate Dr W have?
Some of 6221 Castlegate Dr W's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6221 Castlegate Dr W currently offering any rent specials?
6221 Castlegate Dr W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6221 Castlegate Dr W pet-friendly?
Yes, 6221 Castlegate Dr W is pet friendly.
Does 6221 Castlegate Dr W offer parking?
Yes, 6221 Castlegate Dr W offers parking.
Does 6221 Castlegate Dr W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6221 Castlegate Dr W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6221 Castlegate Dr W have a pool?
Yes, 6221 Castlegate Dr W has a pool.
Does 6221 Castlegate Dr W have accessible units?
No, 6221 Castlegate Dr W does not have accessible units.
Does 6221 Castlegate Dr W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6221 Castlegate Dr W has units with dishwashers.
