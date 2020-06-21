827 Dewey Avenue

Amenities

Available 08/01/20 2 bedroom + loft in the trees - Property Id: 293564



Large 2 bed/1 bath + loft in beautiful North Boulder near Mt. Sanitas and just a short walk to Pearl Street! Nestled in the trees, this unit (right side of duplex - no shared walls) offers so much charm, you won't see anything else like it! The bathroom and kitchen were recently renovated and feature a skylight over the bathtub/shower and granite counters in the kitchen. Stainless steel appliances and new flooring coming this summer! Features include: floor-to-ceiling windows, spiral staircase that leads to the large loft, vaulted ceilings, balcony off the loft, large shared fenced courtyard, fireplace, TONS of closet space in each bedroom, extra storage in the laundry room, washer/dryer, off-street parking for 2 cars. Great neighbors!

