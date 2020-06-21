All apartments in Boulder
827 Dewey Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

827 Dewey Avenue

827 Dewey Avenue · (720) 236-6559
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

827 Dewey Avenue, Boulder, CO 80304
Mapleton Hill

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $2450 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,450

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1450 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
Available 08/01/20 2 bedroom + loft in the trees - Property Id: 293564

Large 2 bed/1 bath + loft in beautiful North Boulder near Mt. Sanitas and just a short walk to Pearl Street! Nestled in the trees, this unit (right side of duplex - no shared walls) offers so much charm, you won't see anything else like it! The bathroom and kitchen were recently renovated and feature a skylight over the bathtub/shower and granite counters in the kitchen. Stainless steel appliances and new flooring coming this summer! Features include: floor-to-ceiling windows, spiral staircase that leads to the large loft, vaulted ceilings, balcony off the loft, large shared fenced courtyard, fireplace, TONS of closet space in each bedroom, extra storage in the laundry room, washer/dryer, off-street parking for 2 cars. Great neighbors!
Property Id 293564

(RLNE5833544)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 827 Dewey Avenue have any available units?
827 Dewey Avenue has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 827 Dewey Avenue have?
Some of 827 Dewey Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 827 Dewey Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
827 Dewey Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 827 Dewey Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 827 Dewey Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 827 Dewey Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 827 Dewey Avenue does offer parking.
Does 827 Dewey Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 827 Dewey Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 827 Dewey Avenue have a pool?
No, 827 Dewey Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 827 Dewey Avenue have accessible units?
No, 827 Dewey Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 827 Dewey Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 827 Dewey Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 827 Dewey Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 827 Dewey Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
