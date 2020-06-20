Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage tennis court

619 Quince Circle Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous Wonderland Hills Smart Home - Available NOW! - This stunning Wonderland Hills Smart Home just became available and won't last long! The home features beautiful acacia wood flooring and fresh paint. There are three living spaces, two on the main floor and one in the finished basement. Enjoy cooking in the gorgeous kitchen that features high-end stainless steel appliances, cherry cabinets, a built-in live-edge kitchen table and overlooks Wonderland Lake. Relax on your deck while enjoying the outdoors and views of the foothills.



The home has two washers and two dryers located in the master bedroom and the basement. There is tons of storage space throughout the home including a mudroom and closet under the stairs.



The smart home features are a Nest Smart Thermostat, Nest Hello Smart Doorbell, Gogogate Smart Garage Door, and Rachio Smart lawn watering. Tesla charger installed in the garage for your use.



Trash/recycling/compost and gardener included. Tenant pays all other utilities.



Pets negotiable.



3D Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=mmsuT3aPNdy&mls=1



Rental License: In process

Zoning District: RL-2; up to 3 unrelated individuals



