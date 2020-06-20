All apartments in Boulder
619 Quince Circle
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

619 Quince Circle

619 Quince Circle · No Longer Available
Location

619 Quince Circle, Boulder, CO 80304
Wonderland Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
619 Quince Circle Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous Wonderland Hills Smart Home - Available NOW! - This stunning Wonderland Hills Smart Home just became available and won't last long! The home features beautiful acacia wood flooring and fresh paint. There are three living spaces, two on the main floor and one in the finished basement. Enjoy cooking in the gorgeous kitchen that features high-end stainless steel appliances, cherry cabinets, a built-in live-edge kitchen table and overlooks Wonderland Lake. Relax on your deck while enjoying the outdoors and views of the foothills.

The home has two washers and two dryers located in the master bedroom and the basement. There is tons of storage space throughout the home including a mudroom and closet under the stairs.

The smart home features are a Nest Smart Thermostat, Nest Hello Smart Doorbell, Gogogate Smart Garage Door, and Rachio Smart lawn watering. Tesla charger installed in the garage for your use.

Trash/recycling/compost and gardener included. Tenant pays all other utilities.

Pets negotiable.

3D Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=mmsuT3aPNdy&mls=1

Call Fox Property Management at 720.583.4369 for more information on this property today!

Rental License: In process
Zoning District: RL-2; up to 3 unrelated individuals

(RLNE5823946)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 619 Quince Circle have any available units?
619 Quince Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boulder, CO.
What amenities does 619 Quince Circle have?
Some of 619 Quince Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 619 Quince Circle currently offering any rent specials?
619 Quince Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 619 Quince Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 619 Quince Circle is pet friendly.
Does 619 Quince Circle offer parking?
Yes, 619 Quince Circle does offer parking.
Does 619 Quince Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 619 Quince Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 619 Quince Circle have a pool?
Yes, 619 Quince Circle has a pool.
Does 619 Quince Circle have accessible units?
No, 619 Quince Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 619 Quince Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 619 Quince Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 619 Quince Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 619 Quince Circle has units with air conditioning.
