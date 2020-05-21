Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub media room

470 Utica Avenue Available 09/04/20 Furnished: Stunning 5 Bed 4.5 Bath Home Overlooking Wonderland Lake! Best Views in Boulder! - FURNISHED: Best views of open space in Boulder!



Available September 4th - April 15 2021.



Furniture in pictures is what will be in the property (bikes in basement not included and lap pool has been drained).



Walk into this newly built home (2009) and you greeted with Southwest facing floor to ceiling windows offering an abundance of natural light and expansive 180 degree views of open space, running trails, Wonderland Lake, and the famous Boulder Flatirons. Truly a rare opportunity to live in one of Boulders most desirable neighborhoods.



Main Floor: Maplewood flooring with slate bordering throughout. One wall has a 5ft gas fireplace surrounded by built-in shelving. The other two walls have beautiful 8 foot tall glass doors that fold completely open giving the living room an inside patio feel in the summer. You can also keep the doors closed and just use the large 362 sq ft covered deck offering expansive views. Living room opens up to the kitchen which boasts stainless steel appliances (Dual Wolf range), large granite kitchen island with built in breakfast bar, custom cabinetry and granite countertops. Mud room is off the kitchen and opens up to the spacious two car garage.



Master Bedroom/Bathroom (main floor): Large Southwest facing windows and private deck offering the same expansive views depicted above. Deluxe soft carpet. His and her Washlet Toto Toilets & separate basins. Oversized rain shower, spa bath, large walk in closet with washer/dryer. There is also a separate washer/dryer upstairs.



Top Floor: Deluxe carpet throughout. Large Southwest loft sitting area (perfect for an office) overlooking the living room and offering magnificent views of the mountains, open space, and trails. 3 bedrooms upstairs (15’x12’, 15’x14’, 13’x12’) two of the rooms have en-suites, one has a private deck with beautiful views. Second set of washer/dryers upstairs.



Ground level: TV/Theater room with surround sound. Small kitchenette, Woodway Treadmill, and sliding glass doors opening up to the fully fenced in backyard and covered back patio. One large bedroom (17’x16’) with sliding glass doors also opening up to the fenced backyard with beautiful landscaping.



Tenants responsible for utilities.



Pets negotiable with extra deposit.



Don’t miss this rare opportunity. Call or email to setup a showing.



Wonderland Lake Tails: https://bouldercolorado.gov/osmp/wonderland-lake-trailhead



(RLNE4560386)