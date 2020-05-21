All apartments in Boulder
Find more places like 470 Utica Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boulder, CO
/
470 Utica Avenue
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:56 PM

470 Utica Avenue

470 Utica Avenue · (303) 563-4105
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boulder
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

470 Utica Avenue, Boulder, CO 80304
North Wonderland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 470 Utica Avenue · Avail. Sep 4

$9,995

5 Bed · 4.5 Bath · 5220 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
470 Utica Avenue Available 09/04/20 Furnished: Stunning 5 Bed 4.5 Bath Home Overlooking Wonderland Lake! Best Views in Boulder! - FURNISHED: Best views of open space in Boulder!

Available September 4th - April 15 2021.

Furniture in pictures is what will be in the property (bikes in basement not included and lap pool has been drained).

Walk into this newly built home (2009) and you greeted with Southwest facing floor to ceiling windows offering an abundance of natural light and expansive 180 degree views of open space, running trails, Wonderland Lake, and the famous Boulder Flatirons. Truly a rare opportunity to live in one of Boulders most desirable neighborhoods.

Main Floor: Maplewood flooring with slate bordering throughout. One wall has a 5ft gas fireplace surrounded by built-in shelving. The other two walls have beautiful 8 foot tall glass doors that fold completely open giving the living room an inside patio feel in the summer. You can also keep the doors closed and just use the large 362 sq ft covered deck offering expansive views. Living room opens up to the kitchen which boasts stainless steel appliances (Dual Wolf range), large granite kitchen island with built in breakfast bar, custom cabinetry and granite countertops. Mud room is off the kitchen and opens up to the spacious two car garage.

Master Bedroom/Bathroom (main floor): Large Southwest facing windows and private deck offering the same expansive views depicted above. Deluxe soft carpet. His and her Washlet Toto Toilets & separate basins. Oversized rain shower, spa bath, large walk in closet with washer/dryer. There is also a separate washer/dryer upstairs.

Top Floor: Deluxe carpet throughout. Large Southwest loft sitting area (perfect for an office) overlooking the living room and offering magnificent views of the mountains, open space, and trails. 3 bedrooms upstairs (15’x12’, 15’x14’, 13’x12’) two of the rooms have en-suites, one has a private deck with beautiful views. Second set of washer/dryers upstairs.

Ground level: TV/Theater room with surround sound. Small kitchenette, Woodway Treadmill, and sliding glass doors opening up to the fully fenced in backyard and covered back patio. One large bedroom (17’x16’) with sliding glass doors also opening up to the fenced backyard with beautiful landscaping.

Tenants responsible for utilities.

Pets negotiable with extra deposit.

Don’t miss this rare opportunity. Call or email to setup a showing.

Wonderland Lake Tails: https://bouldercolorado.gov/osmp/wonderland-lake-trailhead

(RLNE4560386)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 470 Utica Avenue have any available units?
470 Utica Avenue has a unit available for $9,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 470 Utica Avenue have?
Some of 470 Utica Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 470 Utica Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
470 Utica Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 470 Utica Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 470 Utica Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 470 Utica Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 470 Utica Avenue offers parking.
Does 470 Utica Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 470 Utica Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 470 Utica Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 470 Utica Avenue has a pool.
Does 470 Utica Avenue have accessible units?
No, 470 Utica Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 470 Utica Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 470 Utica Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 470 Utica Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 470 Utica Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 470 Utica Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The View on 26th
1853 26th St
Boulder, CO 80302
2000 Walnut
2000 Walnut Street
Boulder, CO 80302
Valencia Gardens
2734 Juniper Ave
Boulder, CO 80304
Two Nine North
1955 30th St
Boulder, CO 80301
Boulder View
6655 Lookout Rd
Boulder, CO 80301
Gunbarrel Center
5340 Gunbarrel Center Court
Boulder, CO 80301
Alexan Diagonal Crossing
3773 Canfield St
Boulder, CO 80301
Verdant
4970 Meredith Way
Boulder, CO 80303

Similar Pages

Boulder 1 BedroomsBoulder 2 Bedrooms
Boulder Apartments with ParkingBoulder Pet Friendly Places
Boulder Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, CO
Loveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierGlenwood Grove North IrisUniversity Hill
Goss GroveEast FoothillsBaseline
North Broadway HolidayTable Mesa North

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Colorado BoulderUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community College
Aims Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity