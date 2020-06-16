3473 Cripple Creek Square

Amenities

Come see our freshly updated 1024 sq ft, two-floor, upper-level condo in the best location in Boulder. Shanahan Ridge, known for its spectacular views of the Flatirons, offers a quiet atmosphere steps away from trails and close to restaurants, grocery shopping and excellent public schools. This bright, super-clean unit offers not only mountain views, but overlooks green space as well, affording both a sense of expansiveness and privacy.



The first story includes a full kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a half-bathroom with washer and dryer, a living room with vaulted ceilings, a dining area and a writing nook. Upstairs offers a master bedroom with a mountain-view Juliet balcony and large built-in closet, and a second bedroom with green space views. Also upstairs is a full bathroom with a large linen closet. The downstairs is floored in hardwood laminate, the bathrooms with travertine tile and the bedrooms in berber carpet.



Other amenities include a private garage with work bench, storage space and plenty of room for bikes and gear; a large, shady front deck; a community swimming pool, garden and park; and well-maintained grounds.



This unit is located in a private, low-traffic area of the complex. US 36 and CO HWY 93 are easily accessible. Lease from Aug 1 2020-July 31, 2021. Electronic rent payment only.



Contact Doug or Cat for more information