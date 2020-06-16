All apartments in Boulder
Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:24 AM

3473 Cripple Creek Square

3473 Cripple Creek Square · (303) 499-0519
Location

3473 Cripple Creek Square, Boulder, CO 80305
Shanahan Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit G17 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1064 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
community garden
parking
pool
garage
Come see our freshly updated 1024 sq ft, two-floor, upper-level condo in the best location in Boulder. Shanahan Ridge, known for its spectacular views of the Flatirons, offers a quiet atmosphere steps away from trails and close to restaurants, grocery shopping and excellent public schools. This bright, super-clean unit offers not only mountain views, but overlooks green space as well, affording both a sense of expansiveness and privacy.

The first story includes a full kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a half-bathroom with washer and dryer, a living room with vaulted ceilings, a dining area and a writing nook. Upstairs offers a master bedroom with a mountain-view Juliet balcony and large built-in closet, and a second bedroom with green space views. Also upstairs is a full bathroom with a large linen closet. The downstairs is floored in hardwood laminate, the bathrooms with travertine tile and the bedrooms in berber carpet.

Other amenities include a private garage with work bench, storage space and plenty of room for bikes and gear; a large, shady front deck; a community swimming pool, garden and park; and well-maintained grounds.

This unit is located in a private, low-traffic area of the complex. US 36 and CO HWY 93 are easily accessible. Lease from Aug 1 2020-July 31, 2021. Electronic rent payment only.

Contact Doug or Cat for more information

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3473 Cripple Creek Square have any available units?
3473 Cripple Creek Square has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3473 Cripple Creek Square have?
Some of 3473 Cripple Creek Square's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3473 Cripple Creek Square currently offering any rent specials?
3473 Cripple Creek Square isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3473 Cripple Creek Square pet-friendly?
Yes, 3473 Cripple Creek Square is pet friendly.
Does 3473 Cripple Creek Square offer parking?
Yes, 3473 Cripple Creek Square does offer parking.
Does 3473 Cripple Creek Square have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3473 Cripple Creek Square offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3473 Cripple Creek Square have a pool?
Yes, 3473 Cripple Creek Square has a pool.
Does 3473 Cripple Creek Square have accessible units?
No, 3473 Cripple Creek Square does not have accessible units.
Does 3473 Cripple Creek Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3473 Cripple Creek Square has units with dishwashers.
Does 3473 Cripple Creek Square have units with air conditioning?
No, 3473 Cripple Creek Square does not have units with air conditioning.
