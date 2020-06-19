Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

3300 Euclid Avenue Available 06/01/20 Adorable, Centrally Located 3 Bed/1.5 Bath Home Available June 1st - You won't want to miss this charming, corner lot property in the East Aurora neighborhood, available June 1st!



Hardwood floors throughout, updated kitchen, fully fenced backyard, and an enclosed sunroom make this a desirable and cozy place to call home. The property gets great natural light, has plenty of additional storage with two outdoor sheds, and is SmartRegs compliant (new furnace, windows, and water heater).



It's also located on a quiet street near a park and an extensive bike path system! Attached 1-car garage, driveway, and ample street parking, natural gas grill hooked up to the house and lawnmower provided.



One dog OR one cat allowed with additional pet deposit.



Please call Fox Property Management for more information. 720.583.4369



In order to ensure the safety of our community, Fox Property Management will not be performing any in-person showings for this property. A video showing will be provided and this property is able to be rented sight-unseen.



