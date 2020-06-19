All apartments in Boulder
3300 Euclid Avenue

3300 Euclid Avenue · (720) 583-4369
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3300 Euclid Avenue, Boulder, CO 80303
East Aurora

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3300 Euclid Avenue · Avail. now

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 912 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
bbq/grill
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
3300 Euclid Avenue Available 06/01/20 Adorable, Centrally Located 3 Bed/1.5 Bath Home Available June 1st - You won't want to miss this charming, corner lot property in the East Aurora neighborhood, available June 1st!

Hardwood floors throughout, updated kitchen, fully fenced backyard, and an enclosed sunroom make this a desirable and cozy place to call home. The property gets great natural light, has plenty of additional storage with two outdoor sheds, and is SmartRegs compliant (new furnace, windows, and water heater).

It's also located on a quiet street near a park and an extensive bike path system! Attached 1-car garage, driveway, and ample street parking, natural gas grill hooked up to the house and lawnmower provided.

One dog OR one cat allowed with additional pet deposit.

Please call Fox Property Management for more information. 720.583.4369

In order to ensure the safety of our community, Fox Property Management will not be performing any in-person showings for this property. A video showing will be provided and this property is able to be rented sight-unseen.

(RLNE5720112)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3300 Euclid Avenue have any available units?
3300 Euclid Avenue has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3300 Euclid Avenue have?
Some of 3300 Euclid Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3300 Euclid Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3300 Euclid Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3300 Euclid Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3300 Euclid Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3300 Euclid Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3300 Euclid Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3300 Euclid Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3300 Euclid Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3300 Euclid Avenue have a pool?
No, 3300 Euclid Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3300 Euclid Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3300 Euclid Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3300 Euclid Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3300 Euclid Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3300 Euclid Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3300 Euclid Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
