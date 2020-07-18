Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool

33 South Boulder Circle #213 Available 08/01/20 2-Bedroom Westwood Condo with a Spacious Layout For Rent in Boulder - Two bedroom Westwood condo with a spacious layout and in a great neighborhood. Condo is close to shopping, dining and entertainment as well. It is right on the busline and close to the University of Colorado. This is an amazing condo with access to an outdoor pool! It includes one reserved parking spot near the unit and there are other permit parking spots available as well.



RHL00993371 / Max Unrelated: 4



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5268783)