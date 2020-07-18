All apartments in Boulder
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

33 South Boulder Circle #213

33 South Boulder Circle · (303) 545-6000
Location

33 South Boulder Circle, Boulder, CO 80303
Keewaydin

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 33 South Boulder Circle #213 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,650

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 980 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
33 South Boulder Circle #213 Available 08/01/20 2-Bedroom Westwood Condo with a Spacious Layout For Rent in Boulder - Two bedroom Westwood condo with a spacious layout and in a great neighborhood. Condo is close to shopping, dining and entertainment as well. It is right on the busline and close to the University of Colorado. This is an amazing condo with access to an outdoor pool! It includes one reserved parking spot near the unit and there are other permit parking spots available as well.

RHL00993371 / Max Unrelated: 4

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5268783)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 33 South Boulder Circle #213 have any available units?
33 South Boulder Circle #213 has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 33 South Boulder Circle #213 have?
Some of 33 South Boulder Circle #213's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 South Boulder Circle #213 currently offering any rent specials?
33 South Boulder Circle #213 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 South Boulder Circle #213 pet-friendly?
No, 33 South Boulder Circle #213 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boulder.
Does 33 South Boulder Circle #213 offer parking?
Yes, 33 South Boulder Circle #213 offers parking.
Does 33 South Boulder Circle #213 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33 South Boulder Circle #213 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 South Boulder Circle #213 have a pool?
Yes, 33 South Boulder Circle #213 has a pool.
Does 33 South Boulder Circle #213 have accessible units?
No, 33 South Boulder Circle #213 does not have accessible units.
Does 33 South Boulder Circle #213 have units with dishwashers?
No, 33 South Boulder Circle #213 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 33 South Boulder Circle #213 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 33 South Boulder Circle #213 has units with air conditioning.

