3100 Eastwood Court - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

You'll love this huge (2,400 square feet of finished space), sunny and airy, town home. It been recently updated and is in convenient North Central Boulder. There are 4 sizable bedrooms, each with temperature control, 3 full baths with granite counter-tops. Kitchen is equipped with stainless steel Kitchen Aid appliances, beautiful hard wood floors, Granite counter-tops, Spacious living/dining room, Breakfast nook, Sun room/office, Cozy family room, And a private back deck area and Front porch. There is also a large storage area in the basement. Tenant pays all Utilities except for trash. Pets negotiable, No Smokers please. We plan to lease the home furnished or unfurnished. Available July first with a year's lease they are open to a shorter-term if needed. This really is a beautiful and very well cared for town home that is going to make someone very happy. Please see two video walk throughs: https://youtu.be/Vo-EFg227Ag https://youtu.be/ysyk5yBwwXA