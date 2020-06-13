All apartments in Boulder
Find more places like 3100 Eastwood Court - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boulder, CO
/
3100 Eastwood Court - 1
Last updated May 16 2020 at 4:51 AM

3100 Eastwood Court - 1

3100 Eastwood Court · (720) 441-2790
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boulder
See all
Glenwood Grove - North Iris
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3100 Eastwood Court, Boulder, CO 80304
Glenwood Grove - North Iris

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$3,950

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
You'll love this huge (2,400 square feet of finished space), sunny and airy, town home. It been recently updated and is in convenient North Central Boulder. There are 4 sizable bedrooms, each with temperature control, 3 full baths with granite counter-tops. Kitchen is equipped with stainless steel Kitchen Aid appliances, beautiful hard wood floors, Granite counter-tops, Spacious living/dining room, Breakfast nook, Sun room/office, Cozy family room, And a private back deck area and Front porch. There is also a large storage area in the basement. Tenant pays all Utilities except for trash. Pets negotiable, No Smokers please. We plan to lease the home furnished or unfurnished. Available July first with a year's lease they are open to a shorter-term if needed. This really is a beautiful and very well cared for town home that is going to make someone very happy. Please see two video walk throughs: https://youtu.be/Vo-EFg227Ag https://youtu.be/ysyk5yBwwXA

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3100 Eastwood Court - 1 have any available units?
3100 Eastwood Court - 1 has a unit available for $3,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3100 Eastwood Court - 1 have?
Some of 3100 Eastwood Court - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3100 Eastwood Court - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3100 Eastwood Court - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3100 Eastwood Court - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3100 Eastwood Court - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 3100 Eastwood Court - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 3100 Eastwood Court - 1 does offer parking.
Does 3100 Eastwood Court - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3100 Eastwood Court - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3100 Eastwood Court - 1 have a pool?
No, 3100 Eastwood Court - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3100 Eastwood Court - 1 have accessible units?
No, 3100 Eastwood Court - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3100 Eastwood Court - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3100 Eastwood Court - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3100 Eastwood Court - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3100 Eastwood Court - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3100 Eastwood Court - 1?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Boulder Creek Apartments
3455 Table Mesa Dr
Boulder, CO 80305
2121 Canyon
2121 Canyon Blvd
Boulder, CO 80302
The View on 26th
1853 26th St
Boulder, CO 80302
The Boulders
2850 Kalmia Ave
Boulder, CO 80301
2000 Walnut
2000 Walnut Street
Boulder, CO 80302
Meadow Creek Apartments
5131 Williams Fork Trl
Boulder, CO 80301
Madeline Creek Apartments
1700 17th Street
Boulder, CO 80302
Uptown Broadway
4560 13th Street
Boulder, CO 80304

Similar Pages

Boulder 1 BedroomsBoulder 2 Bedrooms
Boulder Apartments with ParkingBoulder Pet Friendly Places
Boulder Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierGlenwood Grove North IrisUniversity Hill
Goss GroveEast FoothillsNorth Broadway Holiday
Downtown BoulderTransit Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Colorado BoulderUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community College
Aims Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity