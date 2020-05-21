All apartments in Boulder
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

2113 Walnut Street #8

2113 Walnut Street · (303) 545-6000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2113 Walnut Street, Boulder, CO 80302
Whittier

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 2113 Walnut Street #8 · Avail. Jul 27

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
coffee bar
internet access
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
2113 Walnut Street #8 Available 07/27/20 Fully furnished, all-inclusive, flexible lease terms in Downtown Boulder. - LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Fully furnished, all-inclusive one bedroom condo with flexible lease terms in Downtown Boulder. Bamboo floors, lots of light, nice front porch, wonderful small community with appealing landscaping, attached garage, and coin-op laundry room on site. Walking distance to all the Pearl Street Mall shops, restaurants and amenities. 1 block to the HOP bus stop, restaurants, and coffee shop!

* The monthly rent includes all utility bills, quality furnishings, high speed internet, cable television, local phone calls, all the housewares, linens and towels. Just bring your suitcases and enjoy your stay!
* Flexible lease terms from 1 month to 12 months, based on availability. Ideal for corporate housing, business travelers, in-between homes, relocating, or in need of temporary housing.
* Contact Housing Helpers at book@housinghelpers.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3617911)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2113 Walnut Street #8 have any available units?
2113 Walnut Street #8 has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2113 Walnut Street #8 have?
Some of 2113 Walnut Street #8's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2113 Walnut Street #8 currently offering any rent specials?
2113 Walnut Street #8 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2113 Walnut Street #8 pet-friendly?
No, 2113 Walnut Street #8 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boulder.
Does 2113 Walnut Street #8 offer parking?
Yes, 2113 Walnut Street #8 does offer parking.
Does 2113 Walnut Street #8 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2113 Walnut Street #8 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2113 Walnut Street #8 have a pool?
No, 2113 Walnut Street #8 does not have a pool.
Does 2113 Walnut Street #8 have accessible units?
No, 2113 Walnut Street #8 does not have accessible units.
Does 2113 Walnut Street #8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2113 Walnut Street #8 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2113 Walnut Street #8 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2113 Walnut Street #8 does not have units with air conditioning.
