2113 Walnut Street #8 Available 07/27/20 Fully furnished, all-inclusive, flexible lease terms in Downtown Boulder. - LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Fully furnished, all-inclusive one bedroom condo with flexible lease terms in Downtown Boulder. Bamboo floors, lots of light, nice front porch, wonderful small community with appealing landscaping, attached garage, and coin-op laundry room on site. Walking distance to all the Pearl Street Mall shops, restaurants and amenities. 1 block to the HOP bus stop, restaurants, and coffee shop!



* The monthly rent includes all utility bills, quality furnishings, high speed internet, cable television, local phone calls, all the housewares, linens and towels. Just bring your suitcases and enjoy your stay!

* Flexible lease terms from 1 month to 12 months, based on availability. Ideal for corporate housing, business travelers, in-between homes, relocating, or in need of temporary housing.

* Contact Housing Helpers at book@housinghelpers.com



No Pets Allowed



