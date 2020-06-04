All apartments in Boulder
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:30 AM

1820 Mary Lane #8

1820 Mary Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1820 Mary Lane, Boulder, CO 80304
North Broadway - Holiday

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
garage
Updated 3 Bed 2 Bath North Boulder Condo! Built In 2014! Video Below - VIDEO OF CONDO - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ARD4bzWviV0&feature=youtu.be

Secure entry to building: Walk into this top floor south facing condo and you are greeted with an open floor plan, tons of natural light, vaulted ceilings, beautiful hardwood floors, and high-end finishes throughout. The living room has a gas fireplace, ceiling fan, and floor to ceiling windows/sliding glass doors that open up to the South West facing spacious deck with mountain views and great natural light. The living room opens up to the dining room/kitchen with custom lighting (master light controller for condo), a skylight, a breakfast bar/kitchen island, granite countertops, custom cabinetry, high end stainless steel appliances (double oven), and beautiful tile backsplash.

Bedrooms: Master bedroom with 5 piece master bath (soaking tub, oversized shower, jack and jill sinks, toilet), a large skylight, and a huge walk in closet! Second bedroom has beautiful views of the foothills and plains (east facing great morning light) and the third bedroom has vaulted ceilings and some mountain views. First and second bedrooms are down the hall away from main living spaces. Third bedroom is off the living room. Full bathroom in the hall off the first and second bedroom.

Pets negotiable with extra deposit.

Water/Sewer & Trash/Recycling/Compost included in rent!

Parking: Oversized private 2-car garage in the secure underground parking garage. Plenty of room for 2 cars and extra storage. Access to unit from garage.

A short walk or bike ride to everything North Boulder has to offer. Access to endless cycling/mountain biking/hiking trails, parks, coffee shops, restaurants, grocery stores, gateway fun park, breweries, shopping centers, and so much more. Truly one of Boulders best locations.

(RLNE4264682)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1820 Mary Lane #8 have any available units?
1820 Mary Lane #8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boulder, CO.
What amenities does 1820 Mary Lane #8 have?
Some of 1820 Mary Lane #8's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1820 Mary Lane #8 currently offering any rent specials?
1820 Mary Lane #8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1820 Mary Lane #8 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1820 Mary Lane #8 is pet friendly.
Does 1820 Mary Lane #8 offer parking?
Yes, 1820 Mary Lane #8 offers parking.
Does 1820 Mary Lane #8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1820 Mary Lane #8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1820 Mary Lane #8 have a pool?
No, 1820 Mary Lane #8 does not have a pool.
Does 1820 Mary Lane #8 have accessible units?
No, 1820 Mary Lane #8 does not have accessible units.
Does 1820 Mary Lane #8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1820 Mary Lane #8 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1820 Mary Lane #8 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1820 Mary Lane #8 has units with air conditioning.
