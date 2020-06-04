1820 Mary Lane #8

Amenities

Updated 3 Bed 2 Bath North Boulder Condo! Built In 2014! Video Below - VIDEO OF CONDO - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ARD4bzWviV0&feature=youtu.be



Secure entry to building: Walk into this top floor south facing condo and you are greeted with an open floor plan, tons of natural light, vaulted ceilings, beautiful hardwood floors, and high-end finishes throughout. The living room has a gas fireplace, ceiling fan, and floor to ceiling windows/sliding glass doors that open up to the South West facing spacious deck with mountain views and great natural light. The living room opens up to the dining room/kitchen with custom lighting (master light controller for condo), a skylight, a breakfast bar/kitchen island, granite countertops, custom cabinetry, high end stainless steel appliances (double oven), and beautiful tile backsplash.



Bedrooms: Master bedroom with 5 piece master bath (soaking tub, oversized shower, jack and jill sinks, toilet), a large skylight, and a huge walk in closet! Second bedroom has beautiful views of the foothills and plains (east facing great morning light) and the third bedroom has vaulted ceilings and some mountain views. First and second bedrooms are down the hall away from main living spaces. Third bedroom is off the living room. Full bathroom in the hall off the first and second bedroom.



Pets negotiable with extra deposit.



Water/Sewer & Trash/Recycling/Compost included in rent!



Parking: Oversized private 2-car garage in the secure underground parking garage. Plenty of room for 2 cars and extra storage. Access to unit from garage.



A short walk or bike ride to everything North Boulder has to offer. Access to endless cycling/mountain biking/hiking trails, parks, coffee shops, restaurants, grocery stores, gateway fun park, breweries, shopping centers, and so much more. Truly one of Boulders best locations.



