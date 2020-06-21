Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park 24hr gym parking garage

1380 Rosewood Ave Unit 9C Available 07/16/20 Bright Corner Unit Condo in North Boulder - Bright Corner Unit Condo in North Boulder available July 16.



This updated, top floor 2 BD/1 BA condo near the Holiday Neighborhood sits around the corner from Amante Coffee and a few local restaurants. Enjoy the light-filled kitchen that features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and vaulted ceilings. The large, open layout is perfect for hosting! Enjoy the gorgeous mountain views from the top balcony. This location has access to biking and hiking trails with an off-leash dog park near Wonderland Lake. The Skip bus stop is just steps away on Broadway, as well as a few blocks to 24/7 gym Ironworks Fitness and Lucky's Market.



Pets are negotiable.



Full size washer/dryer. Garage included.



Video showing available upon request! Please contact Fox Property Management at 720-583-4369 for more information today!



Rental Licence: RHL2016-00438

Zoning District: MU-2; up to 4 unrelated individuals



