1380 Rosewood Ave Unit 9C.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

1380 Rosewood Ave Unit 9C

1380 Rosewood Ave · (720) 583-4369
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1380 Rosewood Ave, Boulder, CO 80304
North Broadway - Holiday

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1380 Rosewood Ave Unit 9C · Avail. Jul 16

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 895 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
24hr gym
parking
garage
1380 Rosewood Ave Unit 9C Available 07/16/20 Bright Corner Unit Condo in North Boulder - Bright Corner Unit Condo in North Boulder available July 16.

This updated, top floor 2 BD/1 BA condo near the Holiday Neighborhood sits around the corner from Amante Coffee and a few local restaurants. Enjoy the light-filled kitchen that features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and vaulted ceilings. The large, open layout is perfect for hosting! Enjoy the gorgeous mountain views from the top balcony. This location has access to biking and hiking trails with an off-leash dog park near Wonderland Lake. The Skip bus stop is just steps away on Broadway, as well as a few blocks to 24/7 gym Ironworks Fitness and Lucky's Market.

Pets are negotiable.

Full size washer/dryer. Garage included.

Video showing available upon request! Please contact Fox Property Management at 720-583-4369 for more information today!

Rental Licence: RHL2016-00438
Zoning District: MU-2; up to 4 unrelated individuals

(RLNE3335544)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1380 Rosewood Ave Unit 9C have any available units?
1380 Rosewood Ave Unit 9C has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1380 Rosewood Ave Unit 9C have?
Some of 1380 Rosewood Ave Unit 9C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1380 Rosewood Ave Unit 9C currently offering any rent specials?
1380 Rosewood Ave Unit 9C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1380 Rosewood Ave Unit 9C pet-friendly?
Yes, 1380 Rosewood Ave Unit 9C is pet friendly.
Does 1380 Rosewood Ave Unit 9C offer parking?
Yes, 1380 Rosewood Ave Unit 9C does offer parking.
Does 1380 Rosewood Ave Unit 9C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1380 Rosewood Ave Unit 9C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1380 Rosewood Ave Unit 9C have a pool?
No, 1380 Rosewood Ave Unit 9C does not have a pool.
Does 1380 Rosewood Ave Unit 9C have accessible units?
No, 1380 Rosewood Ave Unit 9C does not have accessible units.
Does 1380 Rosewood Ave Unit 9C have units with dishwashers?
No, 1380 Rosewood Ave Unit 9C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1380 Rosewood Ave Unit 9C have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1380 Rosewood Ave Unit 9C has units with air conditioning.

