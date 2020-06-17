Amenities

1026 Spruce Unit A Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom w/ Loft, True Downtown Boulder Living - Cozy second-floor 2 bed, 1 bath, apartment in beautiful Victorian home with loft perfect for small den or office space! The unit has hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and comes fully furnished. There are large skylights throughout the unit bringing an ample amount of natural light and views of the Flatirons.



Steps away from central Pearl Street, its restaurants, shops, and all that the Pearl Street Mall has to offer! Downtown Boulder's best restaurants, bars, and shopping. One of the nicest neighborhoods in Boulder with quick and easy access to parks, trails, creeks, the mountains, bike paths, etc. Available August 1, 2020 for longer term rental. Don't miss on this great spot.



Comes with two dedicated parking spaces downtown. All Utilities Included in price! Washer/Dryer included.



Well behaved dogs negotiable with deposit.



This home is ready for move-in today! Call Fox Property Management today to set up a showing (720) 583-4369!



