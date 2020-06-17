All apartments in Boulder
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

1026 Spruce Unit A

1026 Spruce St · (303) 748-3478
Location

1026 Spruce St, Boulder, CO 80302
Downtown Boulder

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1026 Spruce Unit A · Avail. Aug 1

$3,295

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1070 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
all utils included
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
1026 Spruce Unit A Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom w/ Loft, True Downtown Boulder Living - Cozy second-floor 2 bed, 1 bath, apartment in beautiful Victorian home with loft perfect for small den or office space! The unit has hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and comes fully furnished. There are large skylights throughout the unit bringing an ample amount of natural light and views of the Flatirons.

Steps away from central Pearl Street, its restaurants, shops, and all that the Pearl Street Mall has to offer! Downtown Boulder's best restaurants, bars, and shopping. One of the nicest neighborhoods in Boulder with quick and easy access to parks, trails, creeks, the mountains, bike paths, etc. Available August 1, 2020 for longer term rental. Don't miss on this great spot.

Comes with two dedicated parking spaces downtown. All Utilities Included in price! Washer/Dryer included.

Well behaved dogs negotiable with deposit.

This home is ready for move-in today! Call Fox Property Management today to set up a showing (720) 583-4369!

(RLNE5486119)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1026 Spruce Unit A have any available units?
1026 Spruce Unit A has a unit available for $3,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1026 Spruce Unit A have?
Some of 1026 Spruce Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1026 Spruce Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
1026 Spruce Unit A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1026 Spruce Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1026 Spruce Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 1026 Spruce Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 1026 Spruce Unit A does offer parking.
Does 1026 Spruce Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1026 Spruce Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1026 Spruce Unit A have a pool?
No, 1026 Spruce Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 1026 Spruce Unit A have accessible units?
No, 1026 Spruce Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 1026 Spruce Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1026 Spruce Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1026 Spruce Unit A have units with air conditioning?
No, 1026 Spruce Unit A does not have units with air conditioning.
