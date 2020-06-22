All apartments in Boulder
Last updated June 6 2020 at 3:54 AM

1015 Forest Ave

1015 Forest Avenue · (303) 859-1233
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1015 Forest Avenue, Boulder, CO 80304
Newlands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
hot tub
Single Family Home, Large fenced in Backyard, Excellent for pets
SUMMARY: 3BR2BA, ~1700 sqft Newlands Single Family home, Mother-in-law suite, Furnished/Turnkey Ready, 30 Day+, Attached 1 car garage.

Located in quaint, coveted North/Central Newlands neighborhood, just a mile from downtown Boulder...accessible by walking on a beautiful day or a 5 min bus ride on the SKIP which runs conveniently just a block away every 5-10 min. Grocery store (Whole Foods), coffee shops, great restaurants and boutiques are just a few blocks away as well in the adorable Ideal Market plaza walking distance a few blocks away.

Unique and beautiful newly remodeled home in 2015, Complete upper and lower level living spaces with separate entrances that can be enjoyed together or privately.

Upper level: 2 BR/1BA

**Newly refinished oak wood floors throughout, new laminate wood flooring in kitchen

**Fully remodeled kitchen with gas oven, large farm sink, butcher block countertops and roomy bright and sunny dining area.

**Entrance foyer with hall closet

**South facing with tons of light pouring in!

**Spacious living room with gorgeous original moldings

**French doors off one BR leading to large wrap around deck and huge fenced-in backyard. Therapeutic hot tub on deck.

**Original ceramic bathtub great for soaking

Lower Level: 1 BR/1BA

Adorable, cozy fully functional living space, accessible from upper level kitchen or private exterior entrance. Very spacious and open feel. Garden level with lots of large windows, the sun literally pours into this bright space.

** Newly remodeled bathroom with custom tile shower

**Free standing Gas fireplace for a cozy heated flames at the flip of a switch

**New Top Loading Digital Washer & Dryer in lower level

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1015 Forest Ave have any available units?
1015 Forest Ave has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1015 Forest Ave have?
Some of 1015 Forest Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1015 Forest Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1015 Forest Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1015 Forest Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1015 Forest Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boulder.
Does 1015 Forest Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1015 Forest Ave does offer parking.
Does 1015 Forest Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1015 Forest Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1015 Forest Ave have a pool?
No, 1015 Forest Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1015 Forest Ave have accessible units?
No, 1015 Forest Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1015 Forest Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1015 Forest Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1015 Forest Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1015 Forest Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
