1015 Forest Ave

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar parking garage hot tub

Single Family Home, Large fenced in Backyard, Excellent for pets

SUMMARY: 3BR2BA, ~1700 sqft Newlands Single Family home, Mother-in-law suite, Furnished/Turnkey Ready, 30 Day+, Attached 1 car garage.



Located in quaint, coveted North/Central Newlands neighborhood, just a mile from downtown Boulder...accessible by walking on a beautiful day or a 5 min bus ride on the SKIP which runs conveniently just a block away every 5-10 min. Grocery store (Whole Foods), coffee shops, great restaurants and boutiques are just a few blocks away as well in the adorable Ideal Market plaza walking distance a few blocks away.



Unique and beautiful newly remodeled home in 2015, Complete upper and lower level living spaces with separate entrances that can be enjoyed together or privately.



Upper level: 2 BR/1BA



**Newly refinished oak wood floors throughout, new laminate wood flooring in kitchen



**Fully remodeled kitchen with gas oven, large farm sink, butcher block countertops and roomy bright and sunny dining area.



**Entrance foyer with hall closet



**South facing with tons of light pouring in!



**Spacious living room with gorgeous original moldings



**French doors off one BR leading to large wrap around deck and huge fenced-in backyard. Therapeutic hot tub on deck.



**Original ceramic bathtub great for soaking



Lower Level: 1 BR/1BA



Adorable, cozy fully functional living space, accessible from upper level kitchen or private exterior entrance. Very spacious and open feel. Garden level with lots of large windows, the sun literally pours into this bright space.



** Newly remodeled bathroom with custom tile shower



**Free standing Gas fireplace for a cozy heated flames at the flip of a switch



**New Top Loading Digital Washer & Dryer in lower level