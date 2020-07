Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court business center dog park 24hr gym parking pool garage cats allowed bbq/grill clubhouse fire pit hot tub internet access lobby media room

**Walk-ins welcome choose from 3 tour options.** IMT Dayton Station is comprised of one- and two-bedroom apartment homes and two- and three-bedroom townhomes located in Aurora, CO. Each home includes an array of amenities from in-home washer/dryers to fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliance packages and a private patio/balcony. Community amenities include two swimming pools and spas, a 24-hour fitness center and a business center. The community is mere minutes from the Dayton Station RTD Lightrail and is directly adjacent to the Kennedy Golf Course and the Kennedy Dog Park.