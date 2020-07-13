/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:37 AM
413 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Glendale, CO
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Glendale
The Vue
4805 E Kentucky Ave, Glendale, CO
Studio
$1,135
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,222
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,471
1000 sqft
Open living spaces with kitchen breakfast bars. Garage parking, controlled access and on-site management. Half a mile to Cherry Creek Trail or Infinity Park.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
17 Units Available
Virginia Village
Esprit Cherry Creek
5001 E Mississippi Ave, Glendale, CO
1 Bedroom
$958
535 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
775 sqft
Secure gated community. Residents enjoy the year-round heated pool with fountains for relaxation. Other amenities include the large fitness center and grilling area. Nearby, tenants love to frequent the walking trails, Infinity Park, YMCA, Caitlin's Mexican Cafe, and other great destinations.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Glendale
The Helix
1017 S Birch St, Glendale, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,141
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious units within a short distance of Cherry Creek Shopping District and Infinity Park. Community conveniences include a cafe, 24-hour gym, grill area, and more. Easy access to I-25.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
19 Units Available
Glendale
Waterford Cherry Creek
650 S Dahlia Cir, Glendale, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,270
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
954 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,210
1249 sqft
Pet-friendly property with dog grooming area and nearby jogging/walking trails. Tenants can take advantage of on-site bicycle rentals or the resident lounge. Located conveniently near local shopping areas.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 13 at 12:37am
$
25 Units Available
Glendale
4550 Cherry Creek
4550 Cherry Creek Dr S, Glendale, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,651
1159 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1465 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from Downtown Denver. This high-rise community features impressive views of the Rocky Mountains. On-site yoga, a pool, gym and concierge service. Available furnished. Updated interiors with hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 12:20am
7 Units Available
Glendale
The Birch
4390 E Mississippi Ave, Glendale, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,215
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
775 sqft
Comfortable, spacious units with ceiling fans, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Recently renovated. Pet friendly. Right across the street from Infinity Park. Easy access to S Colorado Blvd.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
3 Units Available
Glendale
The Edge
4600 E Kentucky Ave, Glendale, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
954 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,723
1318 sqft
Stylish faux wood flooring. Patio or balcony for private outdoor space. Across the street from Infinity Park.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Glendale
The Rise
878 S Dexter St, Glendale, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,180
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1054 sqft
Abundant natural light. Indoor and outdoor pools. Controlled access with on-site management. Walking distance to the Cherry Creek Trail.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Glendale
1190 S Bellaire
1190 South Bellaire Street, Glendale, CO
Studio
$1,005
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,051
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This community is convenient to both Boulevard Center and Century 21 Plaza. The units feature fireplaces, patios/balconies and a smoke-free environment. Community amenities include a fire pit, fitness center and gated access.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Glendale
1140-1160 S Bellaire
1140-1160 S Bellaire St, Glendale, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,101
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment homes with a fireplace, patio/balcony, and air-conditioning. Enjoy off-street parking, a lounge room with a big-screen TV, and on-site storage. Near the University of Denver and City of Brest Park.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 12:05am
7 Units Available
Virginia Village
Park Point
1045 S Birch St, Glendale, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,175
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Large apartments with hardwood floors, air-conditioning, and a patio/balcony. 24-hour maintenance available. Pet friendly. A pool for convenient relaxation and exercise. Very close to the Colorado Blvd Light Rail Station.
Results within 1 mile of Glendale
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
2 Units Available
Virginia Village
1520 S Albion
1520 South Albion Street, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,085
575 sqft
This stunning, newer building is in the heart of the business district. Apartments offer ample closet space, bike storage, designer flooring and lighting. Recently renovated community.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 12:35am
22 Units Available
Virginia Village
Infinity Flats
1250 S Clermont St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,300
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1015 sqft
Located in the quiet Virginia Village neighborhood, Infinity Flats is close to restaurants and shops along S. Colorado Blvd. The property offers spacious apartments with on-site laundry, wood-burning fireplaces and a dog park.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 12:26am
20 Units Available
Virginia Village
Four Mile Flats
1150 S Cherry St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,265
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1065 sqft
Comfortable appointments like hardwood floors. Double-gated dog parks with bench seating and pet pool. Walking distance to Infinity Park, shopping and dining on Colorado Blvd.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
23 Units Available
Cherry Creek
Alexan Cherry Creek
55 N Cook St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,405
678 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,816
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,333
1228 sqft
Modern apartments just 10 minutes from downtown Denver. Community has resident lounge and coffee bar. Units feature full-size washer/dryer, walk-in closets and luxurious wood flooring.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
25 Units Available
Washington Virginia Vale
Creekside Apartments
5250 E Cherry Creek South Dr, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,044
404 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,174
582 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
804 sqft
Abundant storage space throughout every floor plan. Park-like landscaping with walking trails, picnic areas and a creek. Dog park with agility equipment, benches and shade trees. Steps away from the Cherry Creek Trail.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
$
17 Units Available
Cherry Creek
Steele Creek
3222 E 1st Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,642
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,025
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,854
1272 sqft
Rooftop pool and cabanas with mountain views. Washer and dryer in every home. Bike sharing program and repair shop. Immediate access to Cherry Creek shopping center, as well as the Cherry Creek trail.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
16 Units Available
Virginia Village
The Lodge Apartment Homes
4697 E Louisiana Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,152
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,280
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,886
863 sqft
White cabinetry, two-tone paint and brushed nickel hardware. Indoor and heated outdoor pools. Fitness center for cardio and strength training. One mile to I-25.
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated July 13 at 12:27am
21 Units Available
Cherry Creek
Coda
100 Steele St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,410
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,758
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,254
1430 sqft
Fully furnished homes with ice makers, stainless steel appliances and ceiling fans. Enjoy a grill area, dog grooming room and yoga studio on-site. Views of the Rockies and Denver skyline. Near Cheesman Park.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 12:17am
12 Units Available
Glendale
Mint Urban Infinity
1251 S Bellaire St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,007
333 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,187
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
923 sqft
Recently renovated units with easy access to I-25. Sophisticated kitchens feature stainless steel appliances and ample storage space. Work out in the state-of-the-art fitness center or swim a few laps in the pool.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 12:23am
$
15 Units Available
Cherry Creek
St Paul Collection
210 Saint Paul St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,185
1600 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$7,449
2141 sqft
Prime location in Cherry Creek North, community features a health facility, heated pool and hot tub, and bike storage. Units have open layouts with natural stone and wood finishes, connoisseur kitchens and soaking tubs.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
165 Units Available
Belcaro
Gables Vista
375 South Jackson Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,772
698 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,940
981 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,621
1479 sqft
Ready to take the next step toward a more sophisticated lifestyle? Welcome to Gables Vista, Cherry Creek’s finest apartment home community only 15 minutes from Downtown Denver.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
8 Units Available
Virginia Village
Cambridge Place
1260 S Bellaire St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,076
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,044
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
900 sqft
Convenient location in the heart of the city, easy access to I-25, and plenty of shopping and dining nearby. Apartments feature cozy fireplaces, hardwood floors and patio/balcony. Community pool, and cats and dogs welcome.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
17 Units Available
Belcaro
Gables Cherry Creek
360 S Monroe St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,358
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,571
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,603
1227 sqft
Party room with pizza oven. Outdoor lounge and kitchen areas. Across the street from Cherry Creek Park and bike trail. Less than a mile to Cherry Creek Shopping Center. Furnished apartments and short-term leases available.
Similar Pages
Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGlendale 3 BedroomsGlendale Accessible ApartmentsGlendale Apartments with Balcony
Glendale Apartments with GarageGlendale Apartments with GymGlendale Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGlendale Apartments with Move-in SpecialsGlendale Apartments with ParkingGlendale Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, COSheridan, CO