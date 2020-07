Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible courtyard on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed internet access package receiving pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance hot tub

Special! Move in by 02/11 & get March rent FREE!!!











Call Aspenwood Apartments your new home! At Aspenwood Apartments, youll find a unique community offering a peaceful refuge from the hustle and bustle of life. Choose from three spacious one or two bedroom floor plans, meticulously designed to provide you comfort. All units have cozy wood burning fireplaces and many of our upgraded units have new carpet, vinyl and countertops. We are located near the 6 bus line as well as many schools and shops. Aspenwood Apartments is conveniently located near 225 and 6th Avenue. We are only 20 minutes from DIA and within walking distance to many shops and schools as well as the new Fitzsimmons Hospital District. Eight two bedroom units, brand new top to bottom; including appliances and heating/ac units are ready for immediate move in!! Many of our one bedroom units offer new carpet, new vinyl and refinished countertops. After you've experienced the warmth of Aspenwood Apartments, you'll have only one decision to make---when you're moving in! Come visit Aspenwood today!