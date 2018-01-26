982 S. Dearborn Way

Amenities
Available 09/01/20 1 Bed 1 Bath Fully Furnished Condo In Aurora - Property Id: 290638
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom fully furnished condo in Aurora. Close to Anschutz Medical Campus, Children's Hospital and UCHealth. A short 25 minute drive to Downtown Denver. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated bathroom, and washer dryer. Utilities included: electricity, heat, gas, internet, air conditioning and water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $1,500/month rent. $1,500 security deposit required. Please contact Long Nguyen at 720-934-6266 to learn more.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/290638
Property Id 290638
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5818862)