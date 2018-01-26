All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 982 S. Dearborn Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
982 S. Dearborn Way
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:40 AM

982 S. Dearborn Way

982 South Dearborn Way · (720) 934-6266
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
City Center
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

982 South Dearborn Way, Aurora, CO 80012
City Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1500 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 733 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Available 09/01/20 1 Bed 1 Bath Fully Furnished Condo In Aurora - Property Id: 290638

Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom fully furnished condo in Aurora. Close to Anschutz Medical Campus, Children's Hospital and UCHealth. A short 25 minute drive to Downtown Denver. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated bathroom, and washer dryer. Utilities included: electricity, heat, gas, internet, air conditioning and water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $1,500/month rent. $1,500 security deposit required. Please contact Long Nguyen at 720-934-6266 to learn more.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/290638
Property Id 290638

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5818862)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 982 S. Dearborn Way have any available units?
982 S. Dearborn Way has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 982 S. Dearborn Way have?
Some of 982 S. Dearborn Way's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 982 S. Dearborn Way currently offering any rent specials?
982 S. Dearborn Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 982 S. Dearborn Way pet-friendly?
No, 982 S. Dearborn Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 982 S. Dearborn Way offer parking?
No, 982 S. Dearborn Way does not offer parking.
Does 982 S. Dearborn Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 982 S. Dearborn Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 982 S. Dearborn Way have a pool?
No, 982 S. Dearborn Way does not have a pool.
Does 982 S. Dearborn Way have accessible units?
No, 982 S. Dearborn Way does not have accessible units.
Does 982 S. Dearborn Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 982 S. Dearborn Way has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 982 S. Dearborn Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Fitz on 14th
13686 E 14th Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
Bella Terra @ City Center
15400 E Evans Ave
Aurora, CO 80013
Forum Fitzsimons
13650 E Colfax Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
Parq at Iliff
2602 S Anaheim St
Aurora, CO 80014
City Center Station
14107 E Kansas Pl
Aurora, CO 80012
Cherry Ridge Apartments
919 S Peoria St
Aurora, CO 80012
Arterra Place
17036 E Ohio Dr
Aurora, CO 80017
Vista Park
12707 E Mississippi Ave
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity