Last updated September 9 2019 at 10:30 PM

9753 East Carolina Place

Location

9753 East Carolina Place, Aurora, CO 80247
Dayton Triangle

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as 10 to 20 business days after a lease is signed!

From the moment you enter this breathtaking complex near Dayton and Mississippi in The Kensington community, you will enjoy the well-kept grounds.

The entrance will have you pulled in from the moment you walk through the doors. You are greeted with high ceilings, oversized windows, brand new carpet/paint, updated fixtures, and open space. The 5-level floor plan has over 1700sf. of living space. Plus, 3 bedrooms all on private levels.

The kitchen has all upgraded appliances, beautiful flooring and countertops, and is open to the eating/dining area. The living room is located on the second level with huge floor to ceiling windows and a beautiful gas fireplace. The master bedroom is located on the top level and has vaulted ceilings, a huge walk-in closet, and 5-pcs. Master bathroom.

The two car garage is located just out the lower level doors. It offers convenience and plenty of storage space. Also, located on the lower level is the utility room with a full sized, brand new washer and dryer.

The outdoor living is spectacular, with beautiful views in every direction. You will enjoy the relaxation of this quiet neighborhood.

Other Features:
-Community Pool
-2 car attached garage
-Close to light rail
-Built-ins
-Central air
-Covered patio
-Gas fireplace

Pets - Only Fish in 100 gal tank or less
Cooling Type - A/C
Utilities included - Trash
Laundry - W/D
Fireplace - Yes
Parking - 2 Car Garage
Basement - Finished

Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9753 East Carolina Place have any available units?
9753 East Carolina Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 9753 East Carolina Place have?
Some of 9753 East Carolina Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9753 East Carolina Place currently offering any rent specials?
9753 East Carolina Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9753 East Carolina Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 9753 East Carolina Place is pet friendly.
Does 9753 East Carolina Place offer parking?
Yes, 9753 East Carolina Place offers parking.
Does 9753 East Carolina Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9753 East Carolina Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9753 East Carolina Place have a pool?
Yes, 9753 East Carolina Place has a pool.
Does 9753 East Carolina Place have accessible units?
No, 9753 East Carolina Place does not have accessible units.
Does 9753 East Carolina Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 9753 East Carolina Place does not have units with dishwashers.
