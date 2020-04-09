9753 East Carolina Place

Amenities

Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as 10 to 20 business days after a lease is signed!



From the moment you enter this breathtaking complex near Dayton and Mississippi in The Kensington community, you will enjoy the well-kept grounds.



The entrance will have you pulled in from the moment you walk through the doors. You are greeted with high ceilings, oversized windows, brand new carpet/paint, updated fixtures, and open space. The 5-level floor plan has over 1700sf. of living space. Plus, 3 bedrooms all on private levels.



The kitchen has all upgraded appliances, beautiful flooring and countertops, and is open to the eating/dining area. The living room is located on the second level with huge floor to ceiling windows and a beautiful gas fireplace. The master bedroom is located on the top level and has vaulted ceilings, a huge walk-in closet, and 5-pcs. Master bathroom.



The two car garage is located just out the lower level doors. It offers convenience and plenty of storage space. Also, located on the lower level is the utility room with a full sized, brand new washer and dryer.



The outdoor living is spectacular, with beautiful views in every direction. You will enjoy the relaxation of this quiet neighborhood.



Other Features:

-Community Pool

-2 car attached garage

-Close to light rail

-Built-ins

-Central air

-Covered patio

-Gas fireplace



Pets - Only Fish in 100 gal tank or less

Cooling Type - A/C

Utilities included - Trash

Laundry - W/D

Fireplace - Yes

Parking - 2 Car Garage

Basement - Finished



