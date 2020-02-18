All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 900 S. Walden Way, #204.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
900 S. Walden Way, #204
Last updated August 2 2019 at 10:24 AM

900 S. Walden Way, #204

900 South Walden Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Tollgate Overlook
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

900 South Walden Way, Aurora, CO 80017
Tollgate Overlook

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Well Maintained 2 Bedroom Condo In Foxdale Near Buckley AFB - Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. welcomes you to this well-appointed 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, Condo in Foxdale. The unit features a Master Bedroom with an Attached Master Bath and Walk In Closet with Built Ins, the second bedroom is right across the hallway from the Second Bathroom. The kitchen features newer Stainless Steel Appliances to include a Side by Side Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave Oven, and Dishwasher. The unit does include a full size clothes washer and dryer and a wood burning fireplace. Laminate wood flooring in the Living Room, Hallway, and Master Bedroom and Bath, Vinyl Flooring in the Kitchen, and Carpet in the Second Bedroom. Use of the community pool, one reserved parking space, and an additional parking pass for unreserved parking are included with the rent. Water, sewer, and trash are also included in the rent. The unit does have Central Air Conditioning and Heating. No pets accepted. No Section 8 or Housing Vouchers accepted.

Please call 720.308.5881 to schedule a showing.

Application Requirements:
640 or better credit score
No Eviction History
Income equal or greater than three times the monthly rent
$50.00 Per adult Application Fee
$150.00 Lease Administration Fee
Approved Tenants must Sign the Lease and Pay the Security Deposit within 3 Days of Approval
This home is professionally marketed and managed by Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4983354)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 900 S. Walden Way, #204 have any available units?
900 S. Walden Way, #204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 900 S. Walden Way, #204 have?
Some of 900 S. Walden Way, #204's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 900 S. Walden Way, #204 currently offering any rent specials?
900 S. Walden Way, #204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 900 S. Walden Way, #204 pet-friendly?
No, 900 S. Walden Way, #204 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 900 S. Walden Way, #204 offer parking?
Yes, 900 S. Walden Way, #204 offers parking.
Does 900 S. Walden Way, #204 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 900 S. Walden Way, #204 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 900 S. Walden Way, #204 have a pool?
Yes, 900 S. Walden Way, #204 has a pool.
Does 900 S. Walden Way, #204 have accessible units?
No, 900 S. Walden Way, #204 does not have accessible units.
Does 900 S. Walden Way, #204 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 900 S. Walden Way, #204 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Del Arte Townhomes
11135 E Alameda Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Aspenwood Apartments
572 Potomac St
Aurora, CO 80011
Canyons at Saddle Rock
6850 S Versailles Way
Aurora, CO 80016
Conifer Creek
2205 S Racine Way
Aurora, CO 80014
City Center Station
14107 E Kansas Pl
Aurora, CO 80012
Cherry Ridge Apartments
919 S Peoria St
Aurora, CO 80012
Glen at the Park
490 S Joplin St
Aurora, CO 80017
Stone Cliff
17886 E Greenwood Dr
Aurora, CO 80013

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College